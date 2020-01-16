County’s first female attorney appointed as Morton City Judge

At their January meeting, Mayor Gerald Keeton appointed, with the approval of Morton’s Board of Alderpersons, attorney Whitney Adams as Morton City Judge. With this appointment, she becomes the first female attorney to serve as city judge in Scott County.

Judge Adams, a native and resident of Pelahatchie, expressed her appreciation to serve the people of Morton and looks forward to administering fair and impartial justice in her new position. She is the managing attorney for Sanford & Adams law firm, and presently serves as Rankin County Justice Court Judge, Brandon Municipal Court Judge, and Board Attorney for MS Baptist Children’s Village.

Judge Adams is married to Jeff Adams, and is the mother of Eli and Celeste. She and her family reside in Pelahatchie on their family hay farm and are members of Brandon Baptist Church.