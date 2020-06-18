County’s numbers are holding steady, but problems reported in restaurants

Slowly but surely life is returning to normal — a new normal — in Scott County as the coronavirus pandemic continues. At the same time officials agree that citizens following suggested social distancing guidelines and wearing face coverings has helped to level off the number of positive cases of COVID-19 which in turn has kept the number of deaths (12) from rising for over two weeks.

“It feels pretty good to me this week,” Lackey Memorial Hospital CEO Sydney Sawyer said Tuesday. “We’re still testing a good many but our positives are down. We had a total of about 19 test positive since last week. That’s way down from where they were. The last time we admitted an acute case of COVID-19 was about a week and half ago and that person got better and went home.”

As of Tuesday’s daily report from the Mississippi State Department of Health Scott County had recorded 692 cases of COVID-19, up 19 from last week and the death toll was the same at 12. Statewide the numbers are not as encouraging with 353 new cases being reported on Tuesday and 20 additional death. The state total as of that reporting was 20,152 cases and a death toll of 915.

Sawyer said there are currently only two patients in the hospital because of the virus and both of them were admitted from another facility. They are on the “back side” of the disease, he added, and were admitted to swing bed for recovery.

“I think masks are why our numbers went down really drastically because we had less exposed during that time,” Sawyer said, but warned that this disease is very dangerous and that the numbers could reverse at any time.

Sawyer said the hospital is still pretty much in lock down mode but hoped that could ease up next month. “There is no visiting at the hospital yet,” he said. “I don’t see that before mid July. We’ve got some logistics we’re still working on.”

The CEO added that the Drive-Thru Test Clinic just off Hwy. 35 South, will be closing at 5:00 p.m. this Friday but that “it could be reopened at the drop of a hat.”

“At the end of the day the big number is the number of deaths,” Sawyer said, “and we’ve done fantastic to have done the numbers we’ve done.”

In response to some people claiming COVID-19 is a hoax, Sawyer said let them come talk to me. “This is a terrible disease to die from. When you can’t catch your breath you panic and that’s what this disease does it slowly smothers you to death.”

Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers agreed that conditions are improving but also expressed concern that some people are still not following the state guidelines.

“Our numbers are going down,” Chambers said Tuesday, “but we still need to be careful where we are and what we are doing. I see in other places that when the procedures become lax the numbers go up. People need to be on guard, wearing masks, and social distancing.”

The mayor also expressed concerns that some restaurant employees are not following the guidelines set out in Governor Tate Reeves executive orders for reopening.

“I’m getting a number of calls about restaurant employees not wearing masks.,” Chamber said. “If you are an employee in a restaurant serving food you are supposed to be wearing a mask. Employees in business are supposed to be wearing masks, and people going into business are supposed to be wearing masks and social distancing,”

Signs of a more relaxed environment were also seen at Gaddis Park this week where on Monday the gates were open to the playground and several children with their parents were enjoying the nice weather under the trees. In addition, on the basketball court a lone player, complete with face mask, was seen shooting hoops.

“Everything except the soccer fields have gradually opened back up,” the Mayor said. “Outside is the place to be but you need to be careful of where you are and who you are around. You may not get the disease, but you may get infected with it and take it home to your parents or grandparent.”

Chambers added that in spite of the difficulties of doing the regular business of government during a pandemic the city has received some USDA Rural Development Grants that will help with the paving of two parking lots in Forest.

Kats Cave Community House parking lot and Forest Service Center parking lots will both be recovered with the 50/50 matching grant funds.

“We are also buying four new police cars with grant money and a new tractor. We’ve done really well on rural development grants during all of this,” the mayor concluded.