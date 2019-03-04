County libraries to host Mississippi author April 9

For the second consecutive year, the libraries of Scott County have a special event planned for April to celebrate National Library Week 2019. The collaborative program is entitled Scott County Reads: The event with Mississippi Author Michael Farris Smith is set for Tuesday, April 9, at 6:00 p.m. at the Forest Public Library. The library week is sponsored by the Friends and staff of the Forest, Lake, Morton and Sebastopol public libraries, in partnership with Forest Community Arts.

Michael Farris Smith is the author of The Fighter, Desperation Road, Rivers, and The Hands of Strangers. He has been awarded the Mississippi Author Award for Fiction, Transatlantic Review Award and Brick Streets Press Story Award. His novels have appeared on the Best of the Year lists with Esquire, Southern Living, Book Riot, and numerous others. His books have also been named Indie Next List, Barnes and Noble Discover, and Amazon Best of the Month selections. Smith has been a finalist for the Southern Book Prize, the Gold Dagger Award in the UNK, and the Grand Prix des Lectrices in France. His essays have appeared with The New York Times, Bitter Southerner, Writer’s Bone, and more. He lives in Oxford, Mississippi, with his wife and daughters.

Lake Library Branch Manager Selena Swink first heard Smith speak at the Mississippi Library Association annual convention. After his presentation, she contacted him about the possibility of a book discussion and signing for the Scott County event. “When he said that he would accept our invitation, I was thrilled. He is one of Mississippi’s most notable authors, and his literary fame is growing with every new book. We are so lucky to have him in Scott County, and I hope everyone will take advantage of this opportunity to meet him and read his books,” she said.

Mississippi author Tom Franklin, who wrote Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter, proclaims Smith “one of the best writers of his generation”. His latest book, The Fighter, has been called “a triumph” by the Clarion-Ledger newspaper, “a Southern, grit-lit thriller” by Library Journal, “a compelling and memorable read” by the New York Journal of Books, and “Southern noir at its finest” by Ace Atkins. Bill Cusumano of Square Books in Oxford gives this review, “Michael Farris Smith has inherited the rough south of Larry Brown and has created his own rugged terrain. The Fighter is a spare, powerful, beautifully composed work by a writer who can prove the dark side of the American dream like no other.”

According to a review in Shelf Awareness, “Smith writes with the Delta River silt and cotton fields in his blood and the vernacular of its denizens in his ear…In the tradition of the Mississippi literature like Faulkner and Brown, The Fighter is rich in character and landscape, but more insidiously, in the hard life and meager hopes of those live there.”

Smith is represented by Ellen Levin of Trident Media Group, whose clients have won Pulitzer prizes, National Book Awards, National Book Critics Circle Awards, P.E.N., Faulkner and Hemingway prizes. Film rights and screenplays to his books are represented by Jason Richman of United Talent Agency in Los Angeles and Yuli Masinovsky (literary manager) of Silver Lake Entertainment. The Fighter is published by Little Brown and Company in New York.

The book discussion and signing will be hosted by the Forest Public Library; however, each library in Scott County will be giving away a signed copy of The Fighter the night of the event. Each time a patron uses their library card until April 8, at any Scott County library, he or she will be entered to win the autographed first edition.

For more information concerning the upcoming National Library Week activities and programs, please contact any of the Scott County libraries or the online CMRLS Calendar of Events. The Forest, Lake, Morton, and Sebastopol public libraries are part of the Central Mississippi Regional Library System serving public libraries in Rankin, Scott, Simpson, and Smith counties. ­