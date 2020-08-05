County records first COVID-19 deaths

Scott County recorded its first COVID-19 related deaths last week. One of them was State Representative Tom Miles’ mother Sheena Miles, the other is a yet-to-be identified long term care facility resident. Mrs. Miles was also the wife of prominent Scott County businessman Tommy Miles.

“She was my rock, my biggest cheerleader, my best friend and a loving wife, mother, daughter, nurse, hero and friend to countless others,” Rep. Miles said in a Facebook post announcing his mother’s death. “Her love for me was constant and her support unwavering.

“I am grateful for the kind heroics of the doctors and nurses who did everything they could to heal and comfort Momma through this ordeal. As a nurse who spent her last working days trying to help those who had this terrible virus, my mother knew all too well the effort and energy her caregivers were providing her, and she appreciated their help so much.”

Sheena Miles, 60, was an emergency room nurse at Scott Regional Hospital. Last year, she was presented a 25-year plaque in honor of her service at Scott Regional. Her nursing career spanned 35 years and included terms at the former Scott Baptist Hospital and the University Hospital. She received her R. N. degree from Hinds Community College.

