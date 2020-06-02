County schools hold active shooter drill

Students at Lake Elementary, Middle and High schools practiced lockdown and evacuation procedures Thursday as part of a district-wide active shooter drill.

Lisa Seale, principal at Lake Elementary, said the schools had already had one drill in October to meet the state requirements; however, Scott County School District wanted each of its schools to hold another drill to ensure preparedness.

“Every time we practice we find something to improve,” she said.

The drill began with a school-wide lockdown. Doors were bolted, windows covered and students sheltered in place as Seale, school officials and Lake police officer Kenny Lang checked each door was secure. Seale said the schools had a predetermined symbol on classroom doors to tell first responders students inside were safe.

After the lockdown drill, students practiced evacuating the school. In the event of a real emergency, students would be transported to a prearranged evacuation site. For Thursday’s drill, however, busloads of students circled the campus once before unloading.

Lang, who oversaw the evacuation, said the students did well moving quickly while maintaining order.

“This isn’t chaos,” he said.

A call of an active shooter coming over the radio would be the worst call Lake Police could receive, Lang said. Even without anyone injured, he said, it would still be the worst call.

Although no police officer wants to hear that call, Lang said it was still crucial students and staff know what to do in that situation. In law enforcement, officers train as if a crisis is real, he said. They hope it will never happen, but if it does, they’ll know how to respond.

“It’s like football,” he said. “If you don’t practice like it’s real, you won’t play like it’s real.”

That type of training is also important for students to learn. Lang said he was pleased to see walking instead of running. In an active shooter situation, a student running may cause other students to run. Students could get knocked down or injured.

Active shooter drills, much like fire and tornado drills, don’t have the same impact on all students, Lang added. Younger students take the drills more seriously, listening to teachers and reacting to instructions quickly. For the high school students, he said, the temptation to goof off is much stronger.

“They get a little teenager in them, and it’s just a big joke,” he said.

Lang said he was glad to see students, young and old, following instructions, keeping order and taking the drill seriously. By practicing the drill instead of goofing off, he said students will know what to do if an emergency situation occurs.

Once all students were safely aboard busses, Lang, Seale, Lake High School Principal Victor Gilstrap and staff from each school spent time discussing the drill, identifying what when right, what went wrong and how they could improve.

With practice and constant improvement, Seale said, if the need ever arises, students and staff will know what to do.