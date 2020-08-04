COVID-19 cases identified in Forest, Scott County

As of midnight April 1, the City of Forest is under a 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. nightly curfew requiring non-essential workers to be sheltered at home until at least April 30.

In addition, children under the age of 16 are not allowed in public businesses as per Executive Order No. 2020-1 issued by Mayor Nancy Chambers last Wednesday.

Chambers said Tuesday that for the most part the citizens of Forest were doing a “pretty good” job abiding by the order. “We’re having a few problems with people keeping their kids out of these stores,” Chambers said, “but we are working hard to make sure everyone understands what the order means. We’re also passing out copies of the order, in English and Spanish, when people come to pay their water bills.”

The mayor added that hundreds of people had been tested in the city for the virus and that there are now “some positive cases in Forest.”

Lackey Memorial Hospital CEO Sydney Sawyer said Tuesday morning that they had only treated one person for COVID-19 in the hospital and that she was very sick and had been transferred to a Jackson hospital. Another positive case was not admitted to Lackey. That case asked to be sent directly to St. Dominic in Jackson and as of press time, Sawyer said he thought he was improving.

“We’ve done a total of 173 tests (as of Tuesday morning), Sawyer said. “We’ve had 22 positive and 66 pending right now. The 22 positive are not all necessarily here in Forest.” The majority of those testing positive have been sent home.

Sawyer reiterated that the reason more cases are being identified is because more tests are being performed. “People need to understand that it is everywhere,” he said. “It is here and it is growing, but the reason we are seeing more positive is that we are testing more.”

Sawyer said that Lackey is capable of caring for COVID-19 patients up to the point of intensive care at which point they would have to be transfered to a hospital with an intensive care unit. “We treat symptoms just like we do with the flu,” he said, adding that

“Flu has tapered off somewhat but we still have some. If someone has symptoms we test them for flu and covid.”

Normally Lackey Hospital runs about 25 beds, but Sawyer said, “We have capacity for 44 beds if we have too. We’re adding beds as we speak (in anticipation of overflow from Jackson hospitals). “I hope we don’t need them but we will have them if we should.

“We are doing everything that we can to prepare for this. We have great relationships with all the doctors and hospitals in Jackson and we’re working daily with them to keep on top of the situation. This too shall pass, but until it does we will be doing everything we can to be prepared.”

According ot the State Department of Health, as of press time on Tuesday Scott County had recorded a total of 32 cases of COVID-19 with no deaths and was reporting at least one case involving a long-term care facility.

“Long-term care facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health,” according to information the Health Department’s web-site. “Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.” Sawyer said that Lackey Convalescent Home was clear as of Tuesday.

State Representative Tom Miles is also strongly encouraging residents to heed the warnings and shelter in place.

“We have had nine new cases in Scott County since yesterday from the latest reports from the Department of Health; our total number has gone from 23 to 32,” Miles said Tuesday, “When I saw the numbers this morning going up 39 percent it hit me hard in the gut. When I see these numbers here, I don’t just see numbers, but I see faces of friends, neighbors and family of Scott County. I have heard of people that we all love and care for that have been diagnosed with this, and if you haven’t yet, you probably will soon. Please take head to the warnings and precautions, and please stay home if you can.”

Mayor Chambers and the board of alderman had resisted issuing a curfew for the city, but after Governor Tate Reeves issued an executive order last Wednesday for a statewide shelter in place beginning at 5:00 p.m. April 3 and running until April 20, the mayor and board followed suit issuing the following order for Forest.

“Whereas, the City of Forest has declared a Proclamation of Local Emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and in cases of pandemic, leaders must make strategic, and operational decisions; and, whereas, Governor Tate Reeves issued Executive Order 1463 regarding essential and nonessential services,” the order reads.

“Now therefore, I, Nancy Chambers, Mayor of the City of Forest, pursuant to the authority vested in me by the State of Mississippi pursuant to Code Section 33-15317(c)(7) an in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to make policy and operational decisions to that end, and consistent with the stated purposes of Executive Order 1463 issued by Governor Tate Reeves, hereby issue the following guidelines for businesses in the City of Forest which will be implemented beginning April 2, 2020, and will be enforced until April 30, 2020.”

• Social distancing of at least six feet and no gathering of ten people or more must be practiced.

• All personal care and grooming businesses, including but not limited to, barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, exercise studios, fitness centers and facilities, gyms and other similar businesses shall close.

• All places of public amusement and recreation facilities, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to parks, libraries, children party or play facilities shall close.

• All restaurants, with or without drive-through services, may only provide take-out, pick-up, or delivery or drive-through services. There shall not be inside or outside dining, or available sitting areas for the public.

• During COVID-19, shopping for essentials should not be a family activity. Children under 16 years of age shall not be allowed in public businesses.

• A city wide curfew will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

• All essential businesses are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines.

Violation of the order will be considered a misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $500.

In addition, the Health Department issued a press release on Monday recommending that healthcare workers wear protective masks throughout the day and that citizens wear them when they go out in the public.

“Given the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, and the increased risk of exposure to both the healthcare provider and the patient, the Mississippi State Department of Health now recommends that healthcare workers wear a face covering (either manufactured or appropriate cloth mask) throughout the workday.

“This recommendation applies to healthcare professionals working in clinical care areas, even if they do not come into direct contact with patients. Cloth masks are preferred in non-patient care settings in hospitals and clinics. Cloth masks should be laundered daily under the guidance of the healthcare facility.

“Additionally, MSDH recommends that all Mississippi residents wear locally produced (non-medical grade masks) or homemade cloth masks when leaving the home to perform essential functions such as grocery shopping or filling prescriptions. This does not include manufactured (surgical) or N95 masks, which should be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders. This additional safety measure is especially important in areas where proper social distancing is difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores or other areas where essential supplies are obtained.

“The best protection is staying home when possible and limiting travel outside the home. Obtain essential services as infrequently as possible, and when doing so always maintain a distance of at least six feet.”