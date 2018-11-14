Creative Christmas 2018 kicks off the holidays Thursday at the Armory

With Thanksgiving right around the corner the preparations for the holiday season are well underway and Creative Christmas will kick off the season tomorrow.

The annual event is set for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 15, at the National Guard Armory in Forest. It is sponsored by the Mississippi State University Extension in Scott County, Scott County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers and Forest Community Arts, Inc.

There will be an admission fee of $1 and it is requested that everyone bring a donation of non-perishable food for the Scott County Crisis Center.

“We look forward to this event every year and it has been very popular with the community,” said Anita Webb, director of the Extension Service in Scott County. “We have had great participation through the years, and it is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the Christmas season while supporting local artist.”

The event will feature arts, crafts, and baked goods by local artisans as well as a variety of other items available for purchase.

Forest Community Arts will sponsor a booth with Rev. Mark and Mrs. Jayna Smith with honey from their family bee hives. In addition to the local honey Jayna makes soap from coconut oil, honey and olive oil. Both of these products will be available at their booth Thursday.

“Beginning with two hives in their back yard, the Smiths along with their two sons, Lucas and Samuel now have more than 20 hives in and around Forest,” said Forest Community Arts member Irene Martin. “They will offer information and instruction on beginning, maintaining and producing local honey from bee hives.”

“The Smiths have chickens and a very productive vegetable garden, often sharing with members of his congregation,” added Martin. “We invite everyone to attend Creative Christmas and stop by for an interesting and informative visit with the Smiths this Thursday.”

Another local group that will be on hand and have a booth at this years event is the Forest Garden Club. Garden Club President Karen Ingle said, “This is a wonderful event we look forward to each year.”

“This is a great opportunity to visit with and get exposure with the local community and we are all excited for this year’s event,” said Ingle. “We love being a part of this event so that we can celebrate with the community and tell as many as possible about the Garden Club.”

Along with fresh homemade goodies, available from the Garden Club, attendees will find holiday ornaments and decorations; and club members will even design and make Christmas bows while customers wait, according to club member Glenda Bradshaw.

“You will definitely want to come by our table and purchase raffle tickets for some surprise items to be given away at the endof the day,” Bradshaw said.

The public is invited to come out Thursday and celebrate the start to the holiday season and enjoy the day with many local artists. There will be numerous booths manned by people with endless amounts of knowledge on many hobbies and arts.

For those desiring to break for lunch during their shopping at the event, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion veterans’ organizations will be selling food plates for $6 and drinks for $1.

For more information, please call the Extension Office at 601-469-4241.