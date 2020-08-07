A pre-Civil War era cemetery approximately eight miles south of Forest on Hopewell Road has been restored after it was demolished earlier this year to make way for a hunting camp.

Bobby Wilkerson, who’s great-great-grandparents, Emily “Milly” Epting Crout and Jacob Crout, are some of the family members buried there, said in May that he wanted the cemetery returned to the original state. Recently that feat was accomplished.

Records show that Jacob Crout died in 1840 and Milly Crout died in 1865 and were buried in the family cemetery.