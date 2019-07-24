Culpepper is first female Forest Lions Club president

The Lions Club of Forest recently named Janet Culpepper the clubs president for the upcoming year. This was a historic day for the Lions of Forest as Culpepper will be the first female to serve as president in the clubs history.

Culpepper is a native of Forest and has lived most of her life in the Ringgold community. When she first joined the club it was to honor her husband’s uncle passing away.

“I initially joined the Lions Club four years ago in memory of Eugene Culpepper,” Culpepper said. “Over the last four years I have really enjoyed being part of the club and networking to build relationships all while working together for the betterment of our community.”

Culpepper said she is honored to be the first female to serve as the club’s president and is excited about the upcoming year.

“I like being the first to do something, and it makes it so exciting,” she said. “It’s a tremendous honor to be the first female Lions Club president. I did not know how I would take it at first, but everything is really going great. I have enjoyed being part of the club, and having the opportunity to work with other like-minded people is really enjoyable for me.”

Former Lions Club president Drew Evans said he fully expects Culpepper to really make a difference during her term. “I am proud of Janet becoming the first female president of the Forest Lions Club. She is well deserving of this role in that she is a proven and accomplished leader in this town and community,” Evans said. “I know that she will make a difference in the Forest Lions Club.”

Culpepper will serve a one-year term as club president during which time she is looking forward to being a vital part of the Lions Club funraisers and community outreach projects.

“Each year I look forward to all of our community outreach projects and fundraisers we have to raise the money for those important projects,” Culpepper said. “I really enjoy the eye screenings we provide for local schools, and I’m excited about being a vital part of that project this year. I think it is so important to be there and help those kids get a head start when they may have bad vision. I really enjoy the carnival when it comes to town because so many people get the chance to enjoy themselves, and it’s the Lions Club’s biggest fundraiser for the year which allows us to pay for the community projects we participate in each year.”

One important part of the Lions Club that Culpepper plans to focus on this year is growing the club’s membership. “We would love to see more people at our meetings and welcome new memberships,” she said.

The Lions Club of Forest meets every Tuesday at 12:00 noon at the Garden Patch in Forest. The meetings are held in the restaurant’s meeting room, and anyone interested in joining the club, or those just interested in learning more about the Lions Club are all invited to the meetings.

Culpepper is both honored and excited to serve as the forst female president for the Lions Club. She is looking to make this a memorable year for her, the club and those in the local community served by the Lions.

Culpepper has been married to Harry Culpepper for 38 years, and is the proud mother of six children.