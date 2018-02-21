DYW program Saturday in Forest

This years Distinguished Young Woman (DYW) program will be February 24, at 6:30 p.m. in the Forest Elementary School Auditorium. The Doors will open at 6:00. Admission is $10 and tickets are available from any contestant in advance, and at the door.

The DYW program was founded in Mobile and is the largest and oldest National Scholarship program for girls who are in high school wanting to pursue a higher education.

Last year 1.5 billion in cash and college scholarships were given away nationally through DYW. This year in Scott County, four young ladies will be eligible for thousands of dollars in scholarships.

Bethany Gatewood Sigrest, DYW coordinator said, “We are looking foward to a great evening as we watch four wonderful contestants compete for the local title.” Sigrest also said that they have worked hard in preparation for Saturday night.

This years program will welcome the emcee who will lead the evenings activities, Lori Red Fowler. Fowler resides in Kingwood, TX, a suburb of Houston. She was also Scott County’s Jr. Miss in 1978, she was crowned Miss Mississippi State University in 1980.

Vying for the title this year are Hannah Mitchell, Haven Morehead, Victoria Thrash and Olivia Triplett.

Mitchell attends Forest High School and her career goal is to become a Pediatric Oncologist. She wants to attend college at the University of Mississippi. She involves herself with multiple activities including: cheerleading, power lifting, tennis, colorgaurd, and cross country. She is also involved in the Beta Club, Student Council, NTHS, FCA, and HOSA. Her talent is, flag routine.

Moorehead attends Sebastopol Attendance Center. Her career goal is to become a Nurse Anesthesist. She wants to pursue her education at Mississippi College. Her school activities include: slow pitch softball, fast pitch softball, and basketball. She is also involved in the Beta Club, Student Council, and FCA. Her talent is playing the piano.

Thrash attends high school at Scott Central Attendance Center. Her career goal is Industrial Engineering. She wants to pursue her education at Mississippi State University. Her school activities consist of archery and fast pitch softball. She is also involved in Gifted (ECTAG), National Honor Society and National Beta Club

Triplett also attends Scott Central Attendance Center. Her career goal is banking and finance. She wants to pursue her education at the University of Mississippi. Her school activities include cheerleading, she also enjoys playing the piano, dancing, exercising, hunting, tutoring, writing devotions, reading the Bible, traveling, and cooking. Her talent is playing the piano.

The contestants have worked for weeks on choreography, mock interviews, poise and talent in preparation for the program. Contestants receive their scores in categories including interview with judges, scholastic achievement, talent, fitness and self-expression. The winner receives a medallion as a symbol of her title and a clothing allowance for the state program.

Individual award scholarships are made possible by local businesses and individuals including past title winners.