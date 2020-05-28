East Central’s Girling named DSU Music Alumnus of the Year

Ed Girling, who retired as director of bands at East Central Community College following the spring 2020 semester, was named 2020 Alumnus of the Year by the Delta State University Department of Music.

“The Alumnus of the Year Award is given to an outstanding music alumnus or alumna of Delta State whose career achievements reflect a sustained level of professional excellence that all our students can aspire to,” wrote Dr. Douglas L. Mark, DMA, Associate Professor of Trombone/Low Brass at Delta State University. “We are pleased to present the Career Achievement Award to Mr. Ed Girling and salute Ed for his many contributions to the field of music education and the exceptional model of success he provides for our students.”

Girling has spent 38 years as a music educator in Mississippi, including stints at Yazoo City, Cleveland, Neshoba Central, Stringer, Scott Central and Forest high schools, as well as North Sunflower and Manchester academies.

During his nine-year tenure at East Central, which began as an assistant and later taking over as director of bands, Girling also served as applied percussion instructor, director of the drumline, front ensemble, and the ECCC Percussion Ensemble.

He is a frequent clinic and contest judge, invited band clinician, and guest conductor. He has served the discipline as former president of both the East Central Mississippi Band Directors' Association and the Mississippi Junior and Community College Band Association. He also served as director of the award-winning Scott County Honor Band.