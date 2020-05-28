East Central’s Girling named DSU Music Alumnus of the Year

  • 314 reads
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 10:43am

Ed Girling, who retired as director of bands at East Central Community College following the spring 2020 semester, was named 2020 Alumnus of the Year by the Delta State University Department of Music.

“The Alumnus of the Year Award is given to an outstanding music alumnus or alumna of Delta State whose career achievements reflect a sustained level of professional excellence that all our students can aspire to,” wrote Dr. Douglas L. Mark, DMA, Associate Professor of Trombone/Low Brass at Delta State University. “We are pleased to present the Career Achievement Award to Mr. Ed Girling and salute Ed for his many contributions to the field of music education and the exceptional model of success he provides for our students.”

Girling has spent 38 years as a music educator in Mississippi, including stints at Yazoo City, Cleveland, Neshoba Central, Stringer, Scott Central and Forest high schools, as well as North Sunflower and Manchester academies.

During his nine-year tenure at East Central, which began as an assistant and later taking over as director of bands, Girling also served as applied percussion instructor, director of the drumline, front ensemble, and the ECCC Percussion Ensemble. 

He is a frequent clinic and contest judge, invited band clinician, and guest conductor. He has served the discipline as former president of both the East Central Mississippi Band Directors' Association and the Mississippi Junior and Community College Band Association. He also served as director of the award-winning Scott County Honor Band.

Opinion:

Graduation Day
When he was senior in high school, a friend of mine’s son and some of his buddies decided to go... READ MORE
The old smokehouse
We asked for it, we got it
Letter to the Editor
Desperate times, desperate measures
Hang in there

Obituaries

Elvin Hammons, Jr.
Elvin Hammons, Jr, age 90, a resident of Forest, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 following an extended... READ MORE
Olivia (Peggy) McGough Williams
Glenda B. Comans
Mildred Elizabeth Loper
Rebecca “Becky” Duncan Beard
Rev. J.O. Walker

Weddings-Birthdays

IT’S A GIRL!
Josh and Courtney Jo Weaver of Nanih Waiya are proud to announce the birth of their daughter,... READ MORE
Smith, Kennedy wedding plans announced
Van Norman, Miles to wed
22ND ANNIVERSARY
Pittman McCurdy to wed
To Wed Sunday

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.