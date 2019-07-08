Election Results
The following are unofficial election results for the party primary elections on August 6 released by the Scott County Circuit Clerk’s office. There were a total of 6,673 votes cast in Scott County during the primary election.
The following results include candidate name, number of votes received and percentage of total votes received.
Chancery Clerk - Democrat
L. Livingston Palmer - 3800 (99%)
Circuit Clerk - Democrat
Rebecca ‘Becky’ Gray - 3900 (99%)
County Attorney - Democrat
Tanya Carl - 2272 (57%)
Evan Thompson - 1728-(43%)
Scott County Coroner - Democrat
Vickie Dipuma - 1261-(30%)
J. Van Thames - 1163-(28%)
P. Barrett Woods - 1070-(26%)
Hunter Wolf - 502 (12%)
Jarrod Shepherd- 156 (4%)
Sheriff - Democrat
Mike Lee - 3829 (99%)
Tax Accessor/Collector - Democrat
Alison Crapps - 2138 (52%)
Lisa White - 1982 (48%)
Supervisor Beat 1 - Democrat
Jackie Bradford - 394 (43%)
Michael Robinson - 307 (33%)
Gregory Keeton - 218 (24%)
Supervisor Beat 2 - Democrat
F. ‘Fred’ Spencer - 235 (32%)
Hiram Wilkerson - 229 (32%)
Tim Sorey - 209 (29%)
Nolan Stroud - 51 (7%)
Supervisor Beat 2 - Republican
Joe McGee - 349 (94%)
Supervisor Beat 3 - Democrat
Steven Crotwell - 625 (99%)
Supervisor Beat 4 - Democrat
Johnny Harrell - 662 (58%)
Supervisor Beat 4 - Republican
J.D. Jones - 242 (57%)
James Sumerall - 172 (40%)
Supervisor Beat 5 - Democrat
Tony Sanders - 380 (52%)
Bruce McMillan - 271 (37%)
Jason Bell - 85 (11%)
Supervisor Beat 5 - Republican
Wayne Cooksey - 397 (66%)
Randy Hall - 197 (33%)
Justice Court Post 1 - Democrat
Adam McCurdy - 1305 (55%)
R. ‘Bubba’ Gregory - 1046 (44%)
Justice Court Post 2 - Democrat
Bill Freeman - 1675 (100%)
Constable Post 1 - Democrat
Richard Prestage - 1800 (77%)
Ian McMillim - 515 (22%)
Constable Post 1 - Republican
Josh Hayman - 1159 (97%)
Constable Post 2 - Democrat
Scotty Yarbrough - 1634 (100%)
County Surveyor - Republican
William Kelly - 1286 (57%)
Eric Williams - 952 (42%)
District Attorney 08 - Republican
Steven Kilgore - 2173 (99%)
District 31 - Democrat
Mike Marlow - 3466 (99%)
District 31 - Republican
Tyler McCaughn - 1752 (74%)
Hampton Gardner - 600 (26%)
District 75 - Democrat
Tom Miles - 2306 (99%)
District 75 - Republican
Vance Cox - 1269 (98%)
District 78 - Democrat
Joe Bradford - 1601 (99%)
District 78 - Republican
Randy Rushing - 903 (99%)
Governor - Democrat
Jim Hood - 2761 (69%)
Michael Brown - 367 (9%)
Robert Shuler Smith - 271 (7%)
Gregory Wash - 197 (5%)
Velesha Williams - 131 (3%)
Albert Wilson - 84 (2%)
Robert Ray - 79 (2%)
W. Bond Compton Jr. - 64 (2%)
Governor - Republican
Tate Reeves - 1353 (56%)
Bill Waller - 749 (31%)
Robert Foster - 302 (13%)
Lieutenant Governor - Democrat
Jay Hughes - 3496 (99%)
Lieutenant Governor - Republican
Delbert Hosemann - 2033 (89%)
Shane Quick - 233 (10%)
Secretary of State - Democrat
Johnny DuPree - 2750 (99%)
Marya Hodges Hunt - 905 (25%)
Secretary of State - Republican
Michael Watson - 1318 (57%)
Sam Britton - 988 (43%)
Attorney General - Democrat
J. Riley Collins - 3399 (99%)
Attorney General - Republican
Lynn Finch - 986 (42%)
Andy Taggart - 718 (30%)
Mark Baker - 667 (28%)
State Auditor - Republican
Shad White - 2126 (99%)
State Treasurer - Democrat
Addie Lee Green - 3427 (99%)
State Treasurer - Republican
David McRae - 1520 (66%)
E.S. ‘Buck Clarke - 798 (34%)
Com. Agriculture - Democrat
Rickey L. Cole - 3462 (99%)
Com. Agriculture - Republican
Andy Gipson - 2253 (99%)
Com. Insurance - Democrat
Robert E. Amos - 3474 (99%)
Com. Insurance - Republican
Mike Chaney - 2259 (99%)
Central District - Democrat
Dorothy ‘Dot’ Benford - 1418 (39%)
Ryan Brown - 1051 (29%)
Bruce Burton - 670 (18%)
De’Keither A. Stamps - 522 (14%)
Central District - Republican
Brent Bailey - 1704 (75%)
Nic Lott - 558 (25%)
Central District - Democrat
Willie Simmons - 1797 (49%)
Marcus Wallace - 1779 (49%)
Central District - Republican
Butch Lee - 1592 (70%)
Ricky Pennington Jr. - 666 (29%)