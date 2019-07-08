Election Results

Wed, 08/07/2019 - 11:48am

The following are unofficial election results for the party primary elections on August 6 released by the Scott County Circuit Clerk’s office. There were a total of 6,673 votes cast in Scott County during the primary election.

The following results include candidate name, number of votes received and percentage of total votes received.

Chancery Clerk - Democrat

L. Livingston Palmer - 3800 (99%)

Circuit Clerk - Democrat

Rebecca ‘Becky’ Gray - 3900 (99%)

County Attorney - Democrat

Tanya Carl - 2272 (57%)

Evan Thompson - 1728-(43%)

Scott County Coroner - Democrat

Vickie Dipuma - 1261-(30%)

J. Van Thames - 1163-(28%)

P. Barrett Woods - 1070-(26%)

Hunter Wolf - 502 (12%)

Jarrod Shepherd- 156 (4%)

Sheriff - Democrat

Mike Lee - 3829 (99%)

Tax Accessor/Collector - Democrat

Alison Crapps - 2138 (52%)

Lisa White - 1982 (48%)

Supervisor Beat 1 - Democrat

Jackie Bradford - 394 (43%)

Michael Robinson - 307 (33%)

Gregory Keeton - 218 (24%)

Supervisor Beat 2 - Democrat

F. ‘Fred’ Spencer - 235 (32%)

Hiram Wilkerson - 229 (32%)

Tim Sorey - 209 (29%)

Nolan Stroud - 51 (7%)

Supervisor Beat 2 - Republican

Joe McGee - 349 (94%)

Supervisor Beat 3 - Democrat

Steven Crotwell - 625 (99%)

Supervisor Beat 4 - Democrat

Johnny Harrell - 662 (58%)

Supervisor Beat 4 - Republican

J.D. Jones - 242 (57%)

James Sumerall - 172 (40%)

Supervisor Beat 5 - Democrat

Tony Sanders - 380 (52%)

Bruce McMillan - 271 (37%)

Jason Bell - 85 (11%)

Supervisor Beat 5 - Republican

Wayne Cooksey - 397 (66%)

Randy Hall - 197 (33%)

Justice Court Post 1 - Democrat

Adam McCurdy - 1305 (55%)

R. ‘Bubba’ Gregory - 1046 (44%)

Justice Court Post 2 - Democrat

Bill Freeman - 1675 (100%)

Constable Post 1 - Democrat

Richard Prestage - 1800 (77%)

Ian McMillim - 515 (22%)

Constable Post 1 - Republican

Josh Hayman - 1159 (97%)

Constable Post 2 - Democrat

Scotty Yarbrough - 1634 (100%)

County Surveyor - Republican

William Kelly - 1286 (57%)

Eric Williams - 952 (42%)

District Attorney 08 - Republican

Steven Kilgore - 2173 (99%)

District 31 - Democrat

Mike Marlow - 3466 (99%)

District 31 - Republican

Tyler McCaughn - 1752 (74%)

Hampton Gardner - 600 (26%)

District 75 - Democrat

Tom Miles - 2306 (99%)

District 75 - Republican

Vance Cox - 1269 (98%)

District 78 - Democrat

Joe Bradford - 1601 (99%)

District 78 - Republican

Randy Rushing - 903 (99%)

Governor - Democrat

Jim Hood - 2761 (69%)

Michael Brown - 367 (9%)

Robert Shuler Smith - 271 (7%)

Gregory Wash - 197 (5%)

Velesha Williams - 131 (3%)

Albert Wilson - 84 (2%)

Robert Ray - 79 (2%)

W. Bond Compton Jr. - 64 (2%)

Governor - Republican

Tate Reeves - 1353 (56%)

Bill Waller - 749 (31%)

Robert Foster - 302 (13%)

Lieutenant Governor - Democrat

Jay Hughes - 3496 (99%)

Lieutenant Governor - Republican

Delbert Hosemann - 2033 (89%)

Shane Quick - 233 (10%)

Secretary of State - Democrat

Johnny DuPree - 2750 (99%)

Marya Hodges Hunt - 905 (25%)

Secretary of State - Republican

Michael Watson - 1318 (57%)

Sam Britton - 988 (43%)

Attorney General - Democrat

J. Riley Collins - 3399 (99%)

Attorney General - Republican

Lynn Finch - 986 (42%)

Andy Taggart - 718 (30%)

Mark Baker - 667 (28%)

State Auditor - Republican

Shad White - 2126 (99%)

State Treasurer - Democrat

Addie Lee Green - 3427 (99%)

State Treasurer - Republican

David McRae - 1520 (66%)

E.S. ‘Buck Clarke - 798 (34%)

Com. Agriculture - Democrat

Rickey L. Cole - 3462 (99%)

Com. Agriculture - Republican

Andy Gipson - 2253 (99%)

Com. Insurance - Democrat

Robert E. Amos - 3474 (99%)

Com. Insurance - Republican

Mike Chaney - 2259 (99%)

Central District - Democrat

Dorothy ‘Dot’ Benford - 1418 (39%)

Ryan Brown - 1051 (29%)

Bruce Burton - 670 (18%)

De’Keither A. Stamps - 522 (14%)

Central District - Republican

Brent Bailey - 1704 (75%)

Nic Lott - 558 (25%)

Central District - Democrat

Willie Simmons - 1797 (49%)

Marcus Wallace - 1779 (49%)

Central District - Republican

Butch Lee - 1592 (70%)

Ricky Pennington Jr. - 666 (29%)

