Elizabeth Lee Maron elected Fellow of the MS Bar Foundation

Elizabeth Lee Maron was elected as a Fellow of the Mississippi Bar Foundation. She was inducted into membership at the Foundation’s Annual Meeting and Fellows Induction Ceremony held at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson in April.

Maron, a Forest native, is a 1991 graduate of Mississippi College and a 1995 graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law. Additional graduate work included a Post-Graduate Diploma in European Studies from the University of Surrey in Guilford, England while the recipient of a Rotary scholarship. She is a partner and founding member of the Adams and Reese LLP Mississippi office. Elizabeth works with employers and education entities throughout Mississippi and the southeast on employment matters. She counsels governing boards, handles employee and student administrative hearings, and handles litigation of all types for educational entities and employment litigation for public and private entities. She served as President of the Mississippi Counsel on School Attorneys and serves by appointment of the Mississippi Supreme Court on the Continuing Legal Education Commission. She and her husband, David, have an eleven year old daughter, Claudia. They are members of First Baptist Church, Jackson where they teach 6th grade Sunday school.

The Mississippi Bar Foundation was organized in 1963 to improve the administration of justice. Among other programs, it presently administers the Interest On Lawyers Trust Accounts Program, which has awarded over fourteen million dollars to public interest, law-related programs in Mississippi.

