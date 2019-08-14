Evans appointed to school board

Wed, 08/14/2019 - 11:14am

Drew Evans of Forest has been appointed to the Forest Municipal School District Board of Trustees by Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers and the City Council.

Evans filled the vacany left by former school board member Josh Tillman. Tillman recently relocated to an address outside the Forest city limits and as a result stepped down from his position on the school board with four years remianing on the five year term.

Evans will serve out the remainder of the term and said that he is honored to serve on the board.

“I’m sincerely honored that Mayor Chambers and the city council thought of me to serve our city,” he said. “I feel  blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of our wonderful school district, and I will do everything I can to help our schools succeed moving forward.”

