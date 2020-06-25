Farmer’s Market to open June 26

Although there were some vendors on sight last week, the Scott County Farmer’s Market is gearing up to officially open Friday at 8:00 a.m. The Market and Growers Association are looking for vendors, people with produce to sell and people interested in the Farmer’s Market. “If you grow fruits, vegetable, or make honey, jams, baked goods. Soaps, etc., then the Farmer’s Market is looking for you,” organizers said.

The Farmer’s Market will open each Friday, beginning at 8:00 a.m. in Forest next to the Scott County Farm Bureau office located at 403 East Hill Street.

Anyone interested in participating in the market should call Michele Parker, Scott County Farm Bureau, at 601-469-4622. Vendors will need to pick up a Scott County Farm Bureau Farmer’s Market Vendor Application Form and a set of the Scott County Grower’s Association/Scott County Farmer’s Market Rules and Regulations. Sales of some food items may require other certifications or permit not covered by Cottage Food Law. The Association membership fee is $30 a year or a day fee of $10 a day to sell at the market.