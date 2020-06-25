Farmer’s Market to open June 26

  • 328 reads
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 12:30pm

Although there were some vendors on sight last week, the Scott County Farmer’s Market is gearing up to officially open Friday at 8:00 a.m.  The Market and Growers Association are looking for vendors, people with produce to sell and people interested in the Farmer’s Market.  “If you grow fruits, vegetable, or make honey, jams, baked goods. Soaps, etc., then the Farmer’s Market is looking for you,” organizers said.

The Farmer’s Market will open each Friday, beginning at 8:00 a.m. in Forest next to the Scott County Farm Bureau office located at 403 East Hill Street.

Anyone interested in participating in the market should call Michele Parker, Scott County Farm Bureau, at 601-469-4622. Vendors will need to pick up a Scott County Farm Bureau Farmer’s Market Vendor Application Form and a set of the Scott County Grower’s Association/Scott County Farmer’s Market Rules and Regulations. Sales of some food items may require other certifications or permit not covered by Cottage Food Law.  The Association membership fee is $30 a year or a day fee of $10 a day to sell at the market.

Opinion:

Another unfortunate turn of events
For the last 30-plus years late June or early July meant a road trip  to the Mississippi Gulf... READ MORE
A new routine this Father’s Day
Tune in at 2:30 for the daily update
Driving during a pandemic
Graduation Day
The old smokehouse

Obituaries

Lois S. Chambers
Lois S. Chambers, age 95, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, following an extended illness.
Leroy Callahan, Jr.
Herbert Lee Register
Robert Marion “Buddy” Taylor
Glenda Walker Chambers
W.J. “Dub” Measels, Jr.

Weddings-Birthdays

IT’S A GIRL!
Josh and Courtney Jo Weaver of Nanih Waiya are proud to announce the birth of their daughter,... READ MORE
Smith, Kennedy wedding plans announced
Van Norman, Miles to wed
22ND ANNIVERSARY
Pittman McCurdy to wed
To Wed Sunday

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.