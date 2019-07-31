FHS’s Hannah Mitchell awarded Lackey Scholarship

The 2019 Lackey Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Nursing Scholarship has been awarded to Hannah Mitchell of Forest High School. Members of the hospital auxiliary group presented Mitchell with a $1,000 scholarship check that will be utilized as she begins her college course studies at East Central Community College in Decatur.

“We had a number of excellent applicants for this year’s nursing scholarship,” said auxiliary member Beverly Rhodes. “It was really tough to make a final selection. But when we looked at all the applicants as a whole, Hannah separated herself in the eyes of the scholarship committee. We are expecting really good things from her in the future.”

Mitchell was a 2019 FHS honor graduate and one of 13 Mississippi seniors awarded a National Beta Club scholarship. During her time in high school she was an excellent student who participated in numerous school activities and community service projects.

During the scholarship selection process Mitchell said she is inspired by her grandparents, James and Maxine Mitchell of Forest, who have motivated her to always do her very best in school and other activities.

Mitchell has future dreams of becoming an emergency Flight Nurse, and is especially interested in the field of neonatal care.