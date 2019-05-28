FHS Betas awarded national scholarships

In the weeks leading up to graduation in late April and early May multiple scholarships are awarded to deserving high school seniors who have worked diligently. Three seniors from Forest High School were awarded scholarships from the National Beta Club, and accounted for three of the 13 national scholarships awarded in the state.

FHS Beta members Madison Grayson, Hannah Mitchell and Brianna Millsaps were each awarded a $1,000 Beta scholarship for their outstanding achievements in the classroom as well as in community service projects.

The FHS Beta Club enjoyed an outstanding school year that saw the club achieve numerous accomplishments along with accumulating a record number of service project hours working in the local community. In February the FHS Betas had a great showing at the 2019 Mississippi Beta Club Convention which earned the club 12 invitations to compete at the National Beta Club Convention in Oklahoma this June. As the school year came to an end, the FHS Beta Club tied with Hancock High School for the most national scholarship recipients in the state of Mississippi.

Each of the FHS recipients had to complete a rigorous two-phase application process. In Phase One each applicant completed an application that outlined their academic successes, future plans, Beta Club activities including service projects and hours completed and activities outside of Beta Club. In Phase Two each student was required to submit letters of recommendation and an essay written by the applicant. In total the National Beta Club awarded only 242 scholarships nationwide out of thousands of applications.

FHS Assistant Principal Allan Atkison, who also serves as a Mississippi Beta Club Council Member said that these three young ladies have set great examples and have been excellent representatives of FHS. “These ladies have great character, they are academic top achievers, leaders and service minded individuals,” he said. “All three are shining examples of the type of student that Forest High School strives to produce. We are very pleased to have three recipients of the National Beta Scholarship this year.”

All three recipients plan to attend college in the fall and have big plans for their future.

Millsaps is a honor graduate and the salutatorian of the 2019 class. Millsaps plans to attend the University of Memphis this fall and major in pre-med and plans to continue her medical education and become a neurologist.

Mitchell is an honor graduate and plans to attend East Central Community College in Decatur this fall. She will pursue her associate’s degree in nursing and would like to attend either William Carey College in Hattiesburg or the University of Mississippi to obtain her four year nursing degree.

Grayson is an honor graduate and plans to attend Mississippi State University this fall where she plans to pursue a bachelors degree in interior design.

All three of these young ladies have put in the effort in the classroom as well as in the community service projects to stand out amongst hundreds-of-thousands current Beta Club members. FHS Lead Beta Sponsor Chantelle Herchenhahn said that these young ladies are a absolute source of pride for the entire school.

“We are certainly proud of these three young ladies for being distinguished as National Beta Club scholarship winners,” Herchenhahan said. “They are outstanding students who have always exhibited leadership in academics and service projects in the local community. Hannah, Madison and Brianna have each accrued more than 200 individual hours of service throughout their four years of high school. I’m very proud of them and look forward to their future successes.”

The FHS Beta Club will look to add another accomplishment and put a successful cap on this school year when they travel to Oklahoma in June to compete in the National Beta Club Convention.