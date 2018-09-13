Final preparations are underway for 2018 WDD Festival

The 15th annual Wing Dang Doodle festival is fast approaching and all of the last minute preparations are underway so that the September 29 event, will be the best and most visited ever. The Forest Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors held their last prep meeting for the festival on September 10, and the board is finalizing all last minute preparations and looking forward to putting on a spectacular festival for all local citizens and visitors alike. The schedule of activities, shopping, food and entertainment is full and the chamber is expecting a large crowd at this years event.

Forest Area Chamber of Commerce president Drew Kenna said the planning committee is in high gear and ready for the 29th to get here so that everyone can enjoy this year’s festival. “We are going over the last minute details to ensure that nothing is missed and that every part of the festival will be set to go off without a single hitch,” said Kenna. “We have to shore up final times, sponsors and work with the city and law enforcement in making sure we have everything we need to make this year’s event as successful as it has historically been year-after-year.”

Prior to the start of the board meeting this year’s event posters were being handed out so that they can be distributed and displayed around the city and county. Everyone was also looking to get a glimpse of this year’s event t-shirts which are now available for purchase at the Forest Chamber of Commerce office located in Forest City Hall. The active wear shirts that will be handed out to Wing Dang Dash 5K participants are hanging in the window at the chamber, and the overall mood of the board is one of excited anticipation for this year’s event.

The WDD has become a vital part of what makes the City of Forest unique and offers local citizens, and citizens from surrounding areas, the opportunity to come together and enjoy a full day of entertainment, food and fellowship. Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers believes the WDD festival is an event that is very important to the city and its citizens. “The City of Forest is a Platinum Level Sponsor of the Wing Dang Doodle Festival because we believe it is vitally important that every small city have an event like this which brings people together for the simple reason of enjoyment,” said Mayor Chambers. “The Broiler Festival of years past is now the Wing Dang Doodle of today and we are so pleased that the festival remains such a wonderful event for the people of our city.”

The work behind the scenes in putting on an event the size of the WDD is intensive and requires hard work and logistical magic, but the chamber of commerce has performed this preparation and duties year-after-year through strong leadership and dedicated members who want the very best for the City of Forest. “The City proudly recognizes the hard work of the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce in making the WDD festival a reality and an annual success,” Chambers said.

Just as the city recognizes the hard work of the chamber, members of the chamber’s board of directors reciprocates that sentiment when speaking of the help they received from the city in preparations for the annual festival. “Working with the city is always wonderful and they provide us with amazing support,” said Forest Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Allyce Lott. “They really go above and beyond to make the WDD a huge success every year and they handle practically all prep at Gaddis Park which helps make this all possible.”

At this point everyone involved is in high gear and the 29th will be here before anyone knows it, and Mayor Chambers would like to see as many citizens as possible at the festival. “We encourage all citizens to come out and enjoy the chicken, entertainment and a overall fun day in the park,” she concluded.