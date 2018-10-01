First Baptist Church of Morton calls new pastor

“We the Family and body of believers of First Baptist Church declare this day to be commission day for Bro. Marty Wilson. We welcome Bro Marty as our pastor and spiritual leader. We also welcome his wife Debbie and recognize her vital role as part of the ministry,” were some of the words spoken during the commission day at the First Baptist Church in Morton recently.

On December 17 the church called Wilson as pastor to begin on January 7. “My objective is to glorify God by presenting Jesus Christ as Lord to as many people as possible and to minister to them in a way that will help each person find the love of God, our creator; and to help develop them in a personal relationship with God,” Wilson said. “Also, to aid in leading others in Christian living completely dependent on the work of the Holy Spirit in their lives and his.”

Wilson grew up in south Jackson and graduated from Central High School in 1972-73. He then studied art at Hinds Community College. He was involved in many volunteer positions such as, prison ministry, youth Bible study, Discipleship Training, children’s ministry, and supervised the sound system operation, choir, drama, youth church camps.

The Wilsons moved to Memphis, to start his education for becoming a pastor. There he worked as youth counselor and ministry at Gateway Baptist Church, in the years of 1987-89.

While carrying on his education in 1991 in New Orleans at Baptist Theology Seminary he pastored at multiple churches in Mississippi such as, Gooden Lake Baptist Church in Belzoni; Lakeview Baptist Church in Leland, Mountain Creek Baptist Church in Florence, Bethesda Baptist Church in Terry, and Cato Baptist Church in Mendenhall.

After being in Mendenhall he made his way back to the Springfield Community south of Morton in 2007; where he served as pastor at Springfield Baptist Church untill 2012. He also pastored at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Newtonfrom 2012 to 2015. He has also been employed at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Morton from 2015 to 2017.

In 2015, the Wilsons joined First Baptist Church, Morton where they are currently active in the choir, Marty also shares his love of music with the guitar.

Wilson is a man that is already known in the Morton Baptist Church and knows the goals of the church. “He already knows who we are,” said Barbara Ott, a member of the search committee.

The Wilsons met through family in 1975 and later married in 1977. Debbie graduated from Brierfield Academy in Lake Providence, LA. She attended one year before marriage at Louisiana Tech University, Ruston, LA and completed her BA degree at Belhaven University in Jackson. She currently works at Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company in Jackson and is beginning her 34th year. Debbie has served in several positions at all their churches.