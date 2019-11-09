First responder from 9/11 to speak

Current New York City first responder R.W. Moises Gomez travels the country giving his first-hand account of the aftermaths and rescue efforts of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in 1993, and 2001 when the towers fell. He will be giving a 9/11 presentation at the Scott County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 13, at 10:30 a.m. that is free to the public.

Gomez is a member of an emergency response unit that responded to both terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in 1993 and 2001.

After 9/11, he was temporarily assigned to the World Trade Center to assist in rescue and recovery efforts. “The World Trade Center was built, owned and operated by the Port Authority of New York and is part of our response in the events of any emergencies,” Moises said.

As part of the Emergency Service Unit, Gomez is responsible for responding to wide variety of emergencies which may arise at the George Washington Bridge which is the busiest bridge in the world. His Unit is a highly trained with special emphasis in areas which include, Incident Command Training, Hazardous Materials, Nuclear and Chemical Weapons, Bomb Awareness Training, Biological Weapons Training, CEVO, Life Saving and Medical Training, Vehicle Extrication and Heavy Rescue Training, Firefighting and ARFF Training and Defensive Driving, just to name a few.

Gomez has been awarded commendations ranging from lifesaving to the highest possible awards that can be awarded by the New York Port Authority (NYPA). He joined the volunteer fire squad when he was 17, shortly after graduating from high school. During his three decades in the emergency search and rescue team, he has received commendations for personally saving more than 50 lives.

Moises just started his 31st year of employment with the NYPA. His position has required him to be a leader, life saver, rescuer and server in many other capacities. He has responded to a wide variety of emergencies from assisting lost patrons to delivering babies to rescuing a dog in the Holland Tunnel. He responded to this nation’s two largest terrorists’ attacks both directed at the World Trade Center.

Moises uses his off-time to travel the country giving his 9/11 presentation at small towns and large cities all over America. On September 11, Moises will be a guest on Mississippi Super Talk Radio 97.3 FM at noon to discuss his experiences, presentation and first hand accounts of the devastation suffered at the hands of terrorists.

Moises has been married for over 24 years to his wife Wendy who is also an employee of the Port Authority of NY & NJ as the Duty Operations Manager of LaGuardia Airport in NYC.