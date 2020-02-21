Flu cases still on the rise

Mississippi’s flu season remains severe, with flu activity declining only modestly since the beginning of the year, according to the latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health. Children ages five and older are now the group reporting the most cases, but younger children are also at serious risk from influenza infection.

Lackey Memorial Hospital officials report a number of patients being seen at the hospital and in their family of clinics.

Chief Nursing Officer, Dayna Watkins, said “we have seen an increase in the amount of flu cases, mostly in the Emergency Department. However, most cases do not require inpatient hospitalization.”

In addition the hospital and clinics are currently following the CDC guidelines for screening for coronavirus. All patients that come through the Emergency Department, or into one of the clinics, are screened for travel out of the country (mainly China) and flu like symptoms. Anyone that falls into that category is isolated immediately for further testing.

Christy Cooksey, Clinic Coordinator, said “we have definitely seen a lot of flu within our five family and pediatric clinics this year. The family of clinics includes Community Health Clinic, Main Street Medical Clinic Morton, Newton Family and Pediatric Clinic, Forest Family Practice, and Lackey Pediatric Clinic. January was a huge month for flu but in February, thus far, we have not seen as many flu diagnosis, thankfully.”

As far as prevention goes, Lackey officials recommend the following.

• Step One: Get a flu vaccine. While it may not be 100 percent effective, since there are many different flu viruses, a flu vaccine does help protect against the viruses that research suggests will be most common.

• Step Two: Take everyday actions to stop the spread of germs. Not everyone might choose to be vaccinated but everyone can help in this area. Suggestions include, avoiding close contact with sick people – and while sick, simply stay home. Good manners and good hygiene goes a long way, as well. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the elbow method to limit the spread of germs. Wash your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs. This includes surfaces at home, work, school, and public such as cell phones, remote controls, keyboards, shopping cart handles, etc.

Dr. Tony McGee, Scott County School District Superintendent of Education said Monday that around 100 confirmed cases of the flu have been reported in the school district this year which would translate to about 2.5 percent of the student population. Dr. Karen Norwood, Superintendent of the Forest Municipal School District could not be reached for comment.

Mississippi has confirmed the death of one child from flu this season; nationally, 53 pediatric deaths from flu have been reported, with 17 in just the last week. Children and adults, especially if they care for young children, should get a flu shot. This year's flu vaccine is less effective than past years', but vaccination still helps prevent serious flu illness and reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from flu.

Find a flu shot at your local pharmacy, neighborhood clinic, or from your physician. Children and qualifying adults can receive flu shots from any of our county health departments. Find a location near you that offers flu shots with https://vaccinefinder.org.