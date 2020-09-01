Forest’s McLaurin Elected MPA Chair for 2020

Steve McLaurin is the newly elected Chairman of the Mississippi Poultry Association Board of Directors for 2020. He assumed the position Jan. 1.

Poultry is Mississippi’s largest agricultural industry, paying almost $3 billion to growers and generating an $18 billion economic impact. The Mississippi Poultry Association, founded in 1937, represents 1,000 members including poultry companies, growers and allied industries.

McLaurin, of Forest, is live operations manager for Peco Foods in Sebastopol. He has 40 years experience in the poultry industry. Peco Foods employs 3,300 people at multiple locations in Mississippi. 

McLaurin previously served as chairman of the Board for MPA in 2009 and 2015. A graduate of Mississippi State University with a poultry science degree, he is also on the MSU Department of Poultry Science Advisory Committee.

McLaurin replaces Bob Billingsley of Sanderson Farms as chairman of the association’s 30-member board.

Other members of the 2020 MPA Executive Committee are: David Porter, Mar-Jac Poultry MS, vice chairman; Dr. Ryn Laster, Cal-Maine Foods, treasurer; Billingsley, immediate past chairman; Ray Ables, Tyson Foods, past chairman; Bobby James, Wayne Farms LLC, executive committee member-at-large and Ted Mangum, chairman of the Grower Advisory Committee.

