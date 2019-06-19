Forest Chamber 2019 welcome guide released

The Forest Area Chamber of Commerce has released the new and updated 2019 “Welcome Home to Forest Mississippi – Newcomer’s Guide and Membership Directory.” The new Chamber Guide is also included in today’s home delivery editions of The Scott County Times. The Chamber last released a Chamber Newcomer’s Guide in 2017 and is excited for the 2019 edition to hit the streets.

Forest Area Chamber of Commerce President Melanie Harrison said, “This new directory is a very valuable tool for those new to Forest as well as long-time residents.” “Besides having beautiful photos from all over town, it is an excellent showcase of all our town has to offer for longtime residents, newcomers and visitors. The directory helps our citizens and visitors find schools, businesses, churches, things to do, and information on all the Chamber of Commerce annual events.”

The new Chamber Guide includes information, locations and contact numbers for all important facets of life in Forest and Scott County. From having your water service and electricity initiated and turned on, to finding outdoor activities, where to enjoy favorite hobbies and pastimes, who to call in case of emergency, where to tee-it-up and play golf, where to worship and how to contact city and county leadership officials. This guide to Forest is 52 pages full of information to assist those that have lived here for decades as well as those who are merely passing through.

“I hope everyone gets to take a look through the pages and take advantage of having all of this information in one place,” Harrison said. “The Chamber is thankful to The Scott County Times for producing such a wonderful publication.”

Copies of the 2019 Chamber Guide will be available at numerous businesses throughout the city that are Chamber of Commerce members. Also, you can pick-up a copy at the Chamber located at 120 South Davis Street inside City Hall, or contact the chamber at 601-469-4332, or forestareachamber@att.net.

“A special thanks also goes to all of the sponsors and chamber members who made it possible to have this wonderful resource available,” Harrison said. “I believe this is something we can all be proud of.”

To view the new directory click here https://www.flipsnack.com/timbeeland/forest-area-chamber-directory-2019/full-view.html