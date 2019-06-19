Forest library hosts Star Tour 2019 exclusively in central Mississippi

The Forest Public Library continues to expand its programming horizons with Star Tour 2019, set for Tuesday, June 25, at 11:00 a.m. Star Tour 2019 has scheduled over 100 library programs across the U.S. for the summer, but only two in Mississippi. Forest Public Library is one of those two.

According to Branch Manager Dianne McLaurin, being part of the tour is exciting for the city of Forest and surrounding areas. “We are so privileged to be able to present this event exclusively to central Mississippi. The only other library hosting the tour is the Jesse Yancy Memorial Library in Bruce, MS. The program entitled, “Astronomy for Everyone,” explores the universe from the very small to the very large — a virtual journey throughout the cosmos. The 2019 tour stretches from Connecticut to California, and the summer online itinerary is impressive!”

The program is presented by Kevin Manning who has worked as a consultant for NASA and the Chandra X-Ray Observatory launched on the space shuttle with the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. Manning has won national and international awards in his field, was both a Wright Fellow and an Einstein Fellow, and worked with the Brookhaven National Laboratory.

In addition to the numerous workshops he has presented to libraries, observatories, and science centers, other noteworthy presentations include Tufts University, State University of New York, National Science Teachers’ Association National Convention, American Association for the Advancement of Science Breakfasts with Scientists, and the National Parks Service.

The local library is afforded the opportunity to be part of the tour because of a Volunteer Grant from the ExxonMobil Foundation. The foundation stated that ExxonMobil, together with its employees and retirees, is pleased to support the Forest Public Library on behalf of its educational contributions to the community and the advancement of the sciences through programming.

“The Summer Library Program depends upon business and organization partnerships, and we are grateful for grants to help fund our commitment to free programs for all ages. Thanks to the Volunteer Grant from ExxonMobil, anyone from any demographic can attend Star Tour 2019 at the library! Following the presentation, the library will also host a “space food” lunch for parents and children. The lunch menu includes space dogs, cosmic chips, rocket fuel, and out-of-this-world candy! It’s going to be fun and informative,” McLaurin said.

“Even though the tour covers the entire U.S., you won’t see this program anywhere else in south and central Mississippi. We want to encourage area science teachers, parents, scout leaders, church groups, and students of all ages to attend the event and enjoy lunch afterwards. This is the perfect program for our space theme this summer!”

For more information call the library at 601-469-1481.