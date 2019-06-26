Forest Library meet the candidates and voter registration event is July 2

What do 14,418 people have in common? They are adult card-carrying patrons of the Forest, Lake, Morton, and Sebastopol public libraries, which means they could be eligible to vote in the upcoming 2019 Mississippi elections. The Forest Public Library is hosting a Back Door event to meet and greet the Scott County candidates on Tuesday, July 2, at 7:00 p.m. as part of the summer programming schedule. This year’s summer library theme is “A Universe of Stories,” and this year’s political candidates have a universe of stories to share!

According to Branch Manager Dianne McLaurin, the libraries of Scott county serve many demographics, and the library is partnering with various organizations to encourage these patrons to attend the free program and meet the candidates. “We know people have seen the signs, but we want them to hear the stories. Many of the patrons who visit the county libraries might seem invisible because of economic, social, and other demographic factors, but not during election time. Some of these residents know very little about the elected officials who serve them, and we want the patrons of Scott County libraries to be educated, informed, and active in the election process. Everyone has a voice when everyone has a vote,” McLaurin said.

The library is also partnering with the Scott County Circuit Clerk’s office to have a table available for voter registration. First time registrants can pick up an application, which also provides voter requirements for the state of Mississippi. For applicants who register in person at the circuit clerk’s office, the registration deadline is Monday, July 8, no later than 5:00 p.m. All mail-in registration applications must be postmarked no later than July 8 to be eligible to vote in the August primary elections.

Participating candidates are encouraged to introduce themselves and the offices for which they are seeking. They are also asked to bring any handouts, cards, fans, or flyers to give away during the meet and greet. “Before making their decision on Tuesday, August 6, we ask that patrons weigh the ‘gravity’ of their vote with this opportunity to ‘discover’ more about the candidates. We are serving a summer supper with no ties to any party, except the ever-popular Pasta Party. As with all of our Back Door events, the front door of the library will be locked, so enter through the back door,” McLaurin added.

For more information concerning the Meet the Candidates event or voter registration, please call 601-469-1481.