Forest Library Silent Auction now underway

The holiday season at the Forest Public Library is underway, which means the Annual Silent Auction sponsored by the Forest Friends of the Library is in full swing. The silent auction started on December 2 and will run through December 16. Bids are open to the public and can be made during regular library hours.

The library counts on the support of the local and surrounding community throughout the year, but the annual silent auction fundraiser is the library’s most important fundraiser of the year.

“This is the community coming together to support the library and the many learning opportunities we offer for children and adults,” said Dianne McLaurin, branch manager. “We are so grateful for all of our supporters of the Forest Public Library and we ask them to come together to participate in this year-end fundraiser.”

There are many items that are available to bid on including alumni items, art items, paintings, crochet, woodworking, jewelry and more. There is something for everyone to bid on and support the efforts of the library.

The money received during this year’s auction provides materials, refreshments and funding for numerous after school and summer programs throughout the year. Because of the donations received, the library offers these programs to all residents at no cost.

“The support of the local community allows children and adults to enjoy the programs we offer throughout the year at no charge,” McLaurin said. “With our operating budget shrinking each year we depend on donations from our businesses, patrons and friends for this fundraiser to be a success.”

Supporters can submit bids on silent auction items through Monday December 16. For more information you can contact the Forest Library at 601-469-1481.