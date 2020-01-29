Forest man wins $20,000 in lottery

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) made its first transfer of $7,621,232.37 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury last week.

At the same time the Lottery Corporation has posted “big” winners to their website and released them to the media. Two of the winners, including a $20,000 jackpot are from Forest.

Although the Lottery Corporation does not publicize the full name of winners, first names, amounts won and the location where tickets were purchased are published regularly.

According to the latest information released, the largest winner in Scott County is a Forest man who stopped at Shaw’s Stop and Shop where he purchased a Triple 777 scratch-off game and won $20,000 on January 2.

In addition, another Forest resident won $2,000 from his winning Happy Holidays Y’all scratch-off game purchased at South Side Mart in Forest on January 6.

“We are very pleased with these early results,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “Retailer and player support have been fantastic in our collective efforts to raise money for roads, bridges and education needs for the state of Mississippi.”

At the same time that the lottery proceeds are being transferred to the state treasury, the Mississippi Transportation Commission is making plans on how to use their portion of the jackpot.

Last week the commission designated the first $30 million of lottery proceeds for pavement restoration projects.

The commission, which oversees the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), adopted the policy to guide MDOT in anticipation of revenue from the Alyce G. Clark Mississippi Lottery Law.

“The first $30 million in lottery proceeds will be designated for MDOT to use on pavement rehabilitation projects,” said Tom King, Chairman, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “This money will allow MDOT to continue improving the quality of our state’s infrastructure, ensuring our highways stay safe for the traveling public.”

The lottery law was enacted in the August 2018 special session. It created the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) to oversee the sale of lottery tickets. The law also designated the first $80 million of lottery proceeds for state roads and bridges.

“We are committed to utilizing our new resources for paving and resurfacing purposes that will immediately enhance Mississippi’s highway network,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “This is the kind of collaboration needed to build and maintain an effective transportation system that fosters economic growth throughout our state.”

The MLC deposits net proceeds from lottery sales after operating costs and expenses are deducted from gross sales. The transportation commission will determine how to designate the next $50 million as lottery proceeds continue to be deposited.

“This important commission guidance puts the wheels in motion to get more paving done faster,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District. “This $30 million will be specifically spent to resurface some of our most needy two-lane highways that may not qualify for federal funds.”

Lottery sales began on November 25, with the introduction of four instant scratch-off games. Sales through the first eight weeks ending January 18, have exceeded $80.7 million. Players have claimed more than $44 million in prizes so far, including, but not limited to:

• 730 — $500 prizes

• 63 — $2,000 prizes

• 1— $2,500 prize

• 11 — $3,000 prizes

• 6 — $5,000 prizes

• 1— $15,000 prizes

• 18 — $20,000 prizes

• 2 — $100,000 prizes

“On January 7, the MLC introduced its first $10 game with a top prize of $200,000,” said Shaheen. “Player interest has been extremely high. We look forward to our first $200,000 winning ticket being claimed.

“Retailers have earned more than $4.8 million in commission through January 18,” he continued. “As of January 21, the MLC has more than 1,400 active selling retailers. We anticipate having approximately 1,500 retailers by the time Powerball and Mega Millions go on sale January 30.”