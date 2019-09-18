Forest Municipal, Scott County school districts both receive C ratings

The Mississippi Department of Education released its unofficial accountability results for the 2018-2019 school year Tuesday. These results assign an annual letter grade for both school districts as a whole, and individual schools within each district.

The grades are unofficial until the Mississippi State Board of Education approves them on Thursday, September 19.

The Mississippi Statewide Accountability System assigns a performance rating of A, B, C, D, and F for each school and district based on established criteria regarding student achievement, individual student growth, graduation rate, and participation rate. Statewide assessments are used to measure proficiency and growth in proficiency for students in grades 3-8 and high school students taking end-of-course subject area assessments in Algebra I, English II, Biology, and U.S. History.

Local school districts and individual schools are rated as follows:

Scott County School District

District Overall – C

The Scott County School District has received a performance rating of “C” for the 2018-2019 school year. This is the same rating the SCSD received for 2017-2018.

Scott Central – D

Scott Central Attendance Center has received a performance rating of “D” for the 2018-2019 school year. This is a drop from the “C” Scott Central received for 2017-2018.

Sebastopol – B

Sebastopol Attendance Center has received a performance rating of “B” for the 2018-2019 school year. This is an improvement from the “C” Sebastopol received in 2017-2018.

Lake Elementary – B

Lake Elementary School has received a performance rating of “B” for the 2018-2019 school year. This is the same rating LES received for 2017-2018.

Lake Middle – C

Lake Middle School has received a performance rating of “C” for the 2018-2019 school year. This is an improvement of the “D” LMS received for 2017-2018.

Lake High – B

Lake High School has received a performance rating of “B” for the 2018-2019 school year. This is the same rating LHS received for 2017-2018.

Morton Elementary – B

Morton Elementary School has received a performance rating of “B” for the 2018-2019 school year. This is the same rating MES received for 2017-2018.

Morton Middle – C

Betty Mae Jack Middle School has received a performance rating of “C” for the 2018-2019 school year. This is an improvement of the “D” BMJ received for 2017-2018.

Morton High – D

Morton High School has received a performance rating of “D” for the 2018-2019 school year. This is a drop from the “C” MHS received for 2017-2018.

Forest Municipal School District

District Overall – C

The Forest Municipal School District has received a performance rating of “C” for the 2018-2019 school year. This is an improvement on the “D” FMSD received for 2017-2018.

Forest Elementary – B

Forest Elementary School has received a performance rating of “B” for the 2018-2019 school year. This is an improvement on the “C” FES received for 2017-2018.

Forest Middle – D

Hawkins Middle School has received a performance rating of “D” for the 2018-2019 school year. This is the same rating HMS received for 2017-2018.

Forest High – C

Forest High School has received a performance rating of “C” for the 2018-2019 school year. This is the same rating FHS received for 2017-2018.

The 2018-2019 unofficial accountability results and school ratings were formally released on Tuesday. As of press time on Tuesday, both Dr. Karen Norwood, Forest Municipal School District Superintendent, and Dr. Tony McGee, Scott County School District Superintendent were unavailable to comment on the MDE results.