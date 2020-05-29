Free litter prevention programs for children

Fri, 05/29/2020 - 10:39am

With in-person meetings on hold for now due to COVID-19, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) continues to offer online litter prevention programs for children and families.

The “Don’t Trash Mississippi” with Myrtle the Turtle education program is designed for school-aged children in kindergarten through fifth grade. It is available at GoMDOT.com/DontTrashMS and on @MississippiDOT social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube.

The presentation includes a live actor, animated videos and interactive questions. There are also reinforcement materials to teach children about the negative impacts of litter pollution.

“Myrtle the Turtle considers all of Mississippi her home and encourages children to take responsibility to keep their home, Mississippi, clean and beautiful for all to enjoy,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT executive director.

The fun and informative program is presented by Litter Prevention Coordinator Lorrie Redden. While the programs are usually offered in person throughout the state at summer camps and community events, this year the programs will be available digitally.

“Even though people are staying home more and traveling less, litter continues to be a problem,” Redden said. “In fact, litter removal costs the state over $3 million a year. By teaching people at an early age about the environmental and societal impacts of litter, we can all work together to keep the Magnolia State clean.”

To access the program and more litter prevention information, visit GoMDOT.com/DontTrashMS

