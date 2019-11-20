FUMC to host community worship and lunch

The Forest United Methodist Church will hold a community Thanksgiving Worship Service on November 24, at 6:00 p.m. and a free community Thanksgiving lunch on November 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the FUMC Family Life Center. The public is invited to both holiday events.

The community Thanksgiving Worship Service will be a combined holiday worship event that is the effort of multiple local churches. This worship service will allow the local community to worship together during Thanksgiving week while helping support the Forest Aid Fund and the Carlisle Crisis Center.

The Forest Aid Fund and the Carlisle Crisis Center both provide important community services to local individuals and families in need. These organizations offer their services throughout the entire year, but during the holiday season the charities go above and beyond to provide for those in need in our local community.

Rev. David Slaughter, pastor of FUMC, said at this time of year it’s wonderful for the local community to come together to worship and enjoy their many blessings.

“We have so much that we are thankful for and we would like to spread that throughout the local area,” Slaughter said. “The community is invited to join us at the Forest United Methodist Church for worship on November 24. This will be a time for everyone in the community to worship together, and the opportunity to help support two very important local charities.”

Organizers are requesting that attendees bring canned goods to donate and help support the Carlisle Crisis Center. There will be a special offering collected during the service on November 24, and all proceeds will go directly to support to Forest Aid Fund.

The Thanksgiving worship service will include Forest Presbyterian Church, Embrace Church, Forest Baptist Church and Hillcrest Church. The pastors of each church will be participating in the Sunday night worship service at FUMC.

“We are coming together as community to give thanks, worship together and help those in need during Thanksgiving,” Slaughter added.

15th Annual Free Thanksgiving Lunch

Later during the week on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, FUMC will host its 15th Annual Free Thanksgiving Lunch in the FUMC Family Life Center. The meal is open to the public and will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., or until the food runs out.

This year’s meal will include a full traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the sides, trimmings and deserts.

Members at FUMC are inviting everyone to join them for food and fellowship on Thanksgiving Day.

Event Committee Member Paula Clark said, “Everyone is welcome to come eat with us whether you just need a good meal or want to share in the fellowship with friends,” she said. “Come join us for this special time of love, friendship and Thanksgiving.”

This year’s lunch will hold a special place for many in the FUMC family. Longtime volunteer and FUMC Co-Hospitality Chairperson Martha Graham passed away earlier in the year. For over a decade Graham worked to make this annual event one of the most anticipated holiday events in the entire local area. Church members said that Graham will be missed and she will be remembered with love during this holiday.

Thanksgiving lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on November 28.