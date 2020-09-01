A glance from the past

Beginning this week, The Scott County Times will take a glance back through history with the top stories of each week from 10, 25 and 50 years ago. Join us in taking a look back at Scott County news.

10 Years ago

Two blocks of streets in downtown Forest were closed after a natural gas leak was detected at the intersection of E. First Street and S. Raleigh Street in front of Ott and Lee Funeral Home. While the section of downtown was blocked off motorists were detoured around the site while crews from Centerpoint Energy were forced to dig up parts of the street to address the gas leak.

In the City of Morton, the Board of Alderman heard a plan to construct an eight unit apartment complex at the intersection of Highway 13 and Lyle Drive in Morton.

25 years ago

Funeral services for beloved retired Scott County educator and basketball coach Durwood Smith, 67, were held on January 9, 1995. Smith passed away on January 7, at his residence following an extended illness. The beloved coach was a native of Greene County, but moved to Forest in 1946.

A reward fund was created for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the four men who shot Forest Police Officer Mike Lee on December 31, 1994, during a routine traffic stop on Northside Drive in Forest.

No official ruling has been issued on the cause of the fatal New Year’s Day fire in Forest that claimed the lives of Connie Bobbitt, 75; Carrie Mae Bobbitt, 68 and Bianca Thames, 2. The fire started at approximately 5:50 a.m. at the home Southwest Street.

50 years ago

Gary Risher, 28, who has been line coach for the Forest Bearcats football team the last two years, has been appointed the new head football coach for FHS. The announcement was made by school superintendent L.O. Atkins, who said Ken Gordon had also been appointed to fill the newly created position of FHS Athletic Director.

Army Sergeant First Class Charles W. Coward, son of Lula Coward of Morton, received the Bronze Star Medal. Coward earned the award for meritorious service against hostile forces in Vietnam.

The first session of a new square dancing class was held at the Forest Community House January 9, 1970, with dancers from Forest, Morton and Lake. Classes meet each Thursday with caller Dick Williams.