A glance from the past

10 Years Ago

A landowner appeared before the Forest Board of Alderman to question the city’s enforcement of an ordinance that requires inspections of properties before renting to tenenats. The ordinance passed in 2009 came under scrutiny when the gentleman told the board members that the regulation unnecessarily punishes all landlords for the actions of a few. Mayor Nancy Chambers defended the ordiance in the city’s effort to regulate the renting of properties to tenants.

25 Years Ago

A Brandon woman, Vicki Clark, 28, was being held on $150,000 bond in the Morton City Jail on a murder charge in the shooting death of a Forest man. Kenneth Weidman, 23, was killed in a shooting incident. Morton Police Chief Clell Harrell said authorities were holding Clark on murder charges stemming from the shooting that occurred at the T&P Apartments in Morton.

The Scott Central High School cheerleaders were one of four Mississippi squads selected to perform in the pre-game show at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL. In total over 1,500 cheerleaders from around the nation performed in front of 71,000 fans and a live television audience.

50 Years Ago

The coveted title of Mess Forest MOD was won by Mess Jackie Lackey (Jimmiy Lackey in the Forest Mess Beauty Contest held at the school auditorium January 15. Miss Forest High, Lynn Walsh, crowned the new “queen” amid the roar of laughter and applause.

Congressman G.V. ‘Sonny’ Montgomery congratulates Specialist 4 Esthers Wiggins of Forest after he presented the infantryman from the 4th Division’s 2nd Battalion (Mechanized) 8th Infantry with the Army Commendation Medal during his tour of the Fourth Congressional District.