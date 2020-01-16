A glance from the past

Thu, 01/16/2020 - 11:12am

10 Years Ago

A landowner appeared before the Forest Board of Alderman to question the city’s enforcement of an ordinance that requires inspections of properties before renting to tenenats. The ordinance passed in 2009 came under scrutiny when the gentleman told the board members that the regulation unnecessarily punishes all landlords for the actions of a few. Mayor Nancy Chambers defended the ordiance in the city’s effort to regulate the renting of properties to tenants.

25 Years Ago

A Brandon woman, Vicki Clark, 28, was being held on $150,000 bond in the Morton City Jail on a murder charge in the shooting death of a Forest man. Kenneth Weidman, 23, was killed in a shooting incident. Morton Police Chief Clell Harrell said authorities were holding Clark on murder charges stemming from the shooting that occurred at the T&P Apartments in Morton.

The Scott Central High School cheerleaders were one of four Mississippi squads selected to perform in the pre-game show at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL. In total over 1,500 cheerleaders from around the nation performed in front of 71,000 fans and a live television audience.

50 Years Ago

The coveted title of Mess Forest MOD was won by Mess Jackie Lackey (Jimmiy Lackey in the Forest Mess Beauty Contest held at the school auditorium  January 15. Miss Forest High, Lynn Walsh, crowned the new “queen” amid the roar of laughter and applause.

Congressman G.V. ‘Sonny’ Montgomery congratulates Specialist 4 Esthers Wiggins of Forest after he presented the infantryman from the 4th Division’s 2nd Battalion (Mechanized) 8th Infantry with the Army Commendation Medal during his tour of the Fourth Congressional District.

Obituaries

Kathryn Herron Carpenter
Kathryn Herron Carpenter, age 73, a lifelong resident of Forest, died Friday, January 10, 2020, in... READ MORE
Suzelle Weems
Tim Goodin
Irene K. Smith
Thomas Eugene Brown
Jerry Tom McNeil

Weddings-Birthdays

Pittman McCurdy to wed
Chris and Chris Pittman are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their... READ MORE
To Wed Sunday
McDaniel, Reiss to exchange Vows
Lott, Leach to exchange wedding vows
Carter, Sims to wed July 20
Collins, Curren to wed Aug. 3

