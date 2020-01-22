A glance from the past

10 Years Ago

The Scott County Board of Supervisors will operate under new leadership in 2010 as the board appointed its new president and made other appointments earlier this month.

District 5 Supervisor Bruce McMillan will serve as president of the board for the current year. The president does not have any more voting authority than the other four members. He presides during the meetings and signs official documents on behalf of the board among other duties.

District 3 Supervisor Buford Palmer, who served as president during 2009, will serve as vicepresident this year. During its January 4 meeting, board members tried to nominate District 4 Supervisor Colin Jack Gordon to serve as president but Gordon refused to accept a nomination.

The Morton Chamber of Commerce Banquet will be held on Thursday, January 28 at 7 p.m. at Alfreda Lodge, Roosevelt State Park in Morton. Guest speaker will be Whit Hughes, Deputy Director of Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) under Governor Haley Barbour.

Monday, January 18, 2010, was a very special day and local citizens celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other humanitarians who contributed to the equal justice for all movement. The day started with the 14th Annual Walk at the Slaughter Library with more than 150 walkers who completed the 4.1 walk in less than 1½ hours including stops for traffic, prayer and photos. We were most impressed with the tenaciousness and stamina of 6 year old Michael Johnson who lead the Walk all the way. Special Parade Marshal, Father Joe Dyer from St Michael Catholic Church, provided direction and prayer throughout the Walk. Robert Kimble took the lead as the oldest walker and completed the 4.1 mile trek with no difficulty.

25 Years Ago

State and local officials this week ruled a New Year’s Day house fire in Forest that claimed the lives of an elderly couple and their two-year old granddaughter as “accidental.” The State Fire Marshal’s Office orignally identified the blaze as arson but extended their investigation after Forest Police Department officials said their investigation pointed to an accidental fire. Fatalities were Connie Bobbit and his wife Carrie Mae Bobbit and their granddaughter Bianca D. Thames.

The Supper Club enjoyed an outing at Zack Garvin Steak House in Newton on Thursday night. Those attending were: Niles and Joyce Red, Margaret and Bill Thompson, James A. and Jo Marler, Meredith and Ouida Mitchell, Sidney and Imogene Lane, Mary Ruth Crosby and Peggy Mapp.

Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year and three-time Grammy winner Ricky Skaggs will bring his special brand of bluegrass-flavored country music to Forest as the featured entertainment for this year’s Broiler Festival in June.

50 Years Ago

Editor’s Notebook: Because plane flights were delayed Saturday, I had a pleasant hour of being stranded at the Jackson airport with Mary Ann Mobley and Gary Collins, who were en route to Columbia, S.C. for a March of Dimes Telethon...after Columbia they were to participate in other telethons at Savannah, Ga. and Spokane, Wash., and do a TV show in New York...their little daughter, Clancy, is staying at Brandon with Mary Ann’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. David Williams.

Richard Austin, a 6’2”, 170 pound halfback from Forest, has signed with Millsaps on a Diamond Anniversary Scholarship. Richard is the son of Dr. and Mrs. J.W. Austin of Forest.

The 33rd Annual Southeast Mississippi Livestock Show Queen’s Contest will be held Wednesday, January 28, 1970 in the Forest High School auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Thirty-four girls are in the contest for queen.