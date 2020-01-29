A glance from the past

10 Years Ago

Scott County Sheriff Deputies found a house full of stolen property recently when they executed a search warrant at a residence and made two arrests in the case.

Marquel Evans, 29, of 652 Hunt Road was arrested and charged with possession of and receiving stolen property. He was released on a $10,000 bond. Also arrested in the case was Diane Latrice Brown, 37, of 273 New Mt. Calvary Road. She was released on a $5,000 bond.

Sheriff Mike Lee said the search warrants, executed at Evans’ residence on January 8, were part of an ongoing investigation that culminated in the successful arrests.

Last Thursday around noon, Morton Police Officer Josh Hayman stopped an 18-wheeler on Highway 20 for erratic driving.

When the truck was searched, officers found more than $670,000 in cash in the vehicle’s sleeper compartment, money later taken into custody by the police department.

After a six-mile slow speed chase, which ended at the county line between Rankin and Scott, Morton Police Investigator Steven Crotwell said Hayman’s drug dog, Solo, alerted officers to trace amounts of drugs on a duffle bag in the truck’s sleeper.

The driver, a 42-year-old female who also owned the truck, granted written and verbal permission to search the vehicle, which was transporting pallets of dried peanuts.

25 Years Ago

The Forest Business and Professional Women’s Club met at Forest Best Western with 13 members and two guest present. The guest were Patricia Hunt, State Individual Development Chairperson and Alice Rudduck, demonstrator for the upcoming Homemaker’s School. Hostess for the meeting was Linda Robinson.

The 1995 Rainbow Sisters’ Third Annual Sweetheart Pageant will be held at the Forest Service Center. Applications are being accepted from any interested females between the ages of 4-18.

Winter weather dropped on us this past week. Typically the cold on Wednesday night included high winds and precipitation. Precipitation is received on the average of one out of every three days from December though March. When you have to put on another coat to check cattle, remember to think about feeding a little more. — William O. Goodwin, County Agent.

Leadership Scott plans a Drug Awareness program to be presented to the fifth grade classes in Scott County schools. “We know there is an increasing drug problem in Scott County and our team wants to do something about it by working with the fifth graders through out the school system,” said Chris Hull, a member of the team.

In a rivalry that Scott countians never seem to tire of, the Morton teams have claimed their fourth victory this season over Forest. This latest contest used in determining seedings for the division tournament, resulted in a 70-50 win for the girls team and a 75-67 victory for the boys team.

50 Years Ago

Editor’s Notebook: After the wild-running doe broke through a glass door at Lee-Gray Chevrolet Company Monday Morning, I told Jack Lee he was going to “desperate lengths” to get some free publicity for his company. Later I told Vera Lackey it didn’t seem right for Jimmy Lackey, at Home Lumber and Supply, to be buying space to talk about “big bucks” when Lee-Gray was getting free mention on a “little doe,” but it wasn’t long after when Vera called me and said I had to get Home Lumber into the story — that the doe “ran right by our building and almost ran into one of our employees!”

John H. Edwards of Forest will be reunited by telephone Thursday with a sister he hasn’t seen in 47 years, and it is likely they will have a personal reunion within a short time.

The sister is Mrs. Barney Bahme, the former Louise Edwards, who lives in Wichita Falls, Texas. John and Louise are two of four children who became separated around 1924 after their mother died.

Dr. Dan Thomas, vice-president of the Chamber of Commerce and membership chairman, announces a concentrated membership drive for the Forest Chamber to start February 4 at a kick-off breakfast.

“This is the first time since the Chamber was organized in 1948 that the chamber has had a full time staff of two, a manager and an office secretary, and the increased services that this additional staff member will give calls for additional membership investment,” said Dr. Thomas.

Four Scott County boys were chosen on the all-tournament team in the North Little Dixie Conference. Making the team were Freddie Bagley, Forest; and David Hollingsworth, David Farris, and John Eichelberger, all of Morton.

Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Fairchilds returned last week from a two week visit in Los Angeles, California, where they visited in the home of their daughter, Janie and Jerry Gebhiem.