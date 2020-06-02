Glance from the Past

10 Years Ago

A man was killed Saturday night as a resident defended his home against an attack, while his accomplice was arrested within a block of the scene.

Derrick T. Ficklin, 17, of Carthage, was pronounced dead at the scene while Louis Thomas Pedro, 17, also of Carthage was charged with attempted armed robbery.

The Morton Chamber of Commerce held their 51st Annual banquet on January 28 at Alfreda Lodge in Roosevelt State Park.

An effort is underway to revive a group that once fought school transfers more than a decade ago in a fight against any proposed consolidation of Scott County Schools that would eliminate Sebstopol Attendance Center. A meeting of Concerned Citizens Against Consolidation is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Sebastopol Town Hall.

The Forest Police Department reported a smooth holiday season for December when they submitted their report to the board of aldermen in January.

Progress had been made, but there is more to be done said Morton Mayor Greg Butler regarding infrastructure develoment in the new year as he shared some of his goals for 2010.

Karen Lott, a teacher at Scott Central Attendance Center has been named the 2009-2010 Teacher of the Year.

25 Years Ago

Forest Police now have a composite drawing of the suspect who shot Forest Police Officer Mike Lee last month. Lawmen hope the drawing will assist the public in providing information on the shooter who remains at large.

The annual Membership Banquet of the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce will be held Thursday at the Forest National Guard Armory. A social time will begin at 6:30 p.m.

In county action on Friday night, each school left with a victory as the Lake Lady Hornets defeated the Forest Lady Bearcats by a margin of 67-45. In boys action, Forest claimed the win 92-63 over Lake.

J.C. Apparel in Sebastopol is adding an additional line and needs fourteen sewing machine operators. Experience is preferred. Work 25 days without being absent and receive a day off with pay.

The fifth graders in the Scott County schools will have a rare opportunity on Wednesday. Michael J. Streicher from New Orleans, will be presenting a Drug Education/Awareness program in the schools. Mr. Streicher is a Demand Reduction Coordinator with the Drug Enforcement Agency.

50 Years Ago

The Mississippi State Highway Department has announced plans for reconstruction of Highway 35 from Interstate 20 to U.S. Highway 80 in Forest.

After extensive traffic surveys and studies, the Highway Department has projected the need for a four lane facility between these two major highways to handle traffic in the coming years.

Miss Dianne Roberts, junior at Raleigh High School, was crowned queen of the 33rd Annual Southeast Mississippi Livestock Show in ceremonies at Forest High School Auditorium. Miss Manina Lee, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Lee of Forest, was selected second alternate.

On February 9 and 10 the Scott Baptist Association will sponsor a two night clinic on Shaping the 70’s. The conference is planned for leadership from each of the churches as an intensive look will be taken at what to expect in the current decade in the life of the church.

Few Boy Scout Councils in the nation can boast of a record like the Andrew Jackson Council, headquartered in Jackson. The 22 County Council area has 16,096 boys enrolled in the character building organization. The Andrew Jackson Council closed out 1969 with a gain in boy membership for the 15th straight year.

On New Year’s Day, J. Edgar Hoover marked his 75th birthday. For more than 45 of those 75 years Mr. Hoover has served in the capacity of Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Miss Martha Anne Pace, senior at Lake High School, has been selected as the school’s Star Student. Mrs. Armistead Street was designated the Star Teacher.