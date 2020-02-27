Glance From the Past

Ten Years Ago

Members of American Legion Post 9 in Forest held a memorial ceremony Monday night honoring deceased military veterans from the community.

Award winning editorial cartoonist Marshall Ramsey will be the featured speaker next week for the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual membership banquet.

The Morton Board of Aldermen will be accepting new quotes for the sewer improvement project on Highway 13 South, following a lack of solicitation of quotes from minority and women business enterprises.

Officials for the Forest Municipal School District and the Scott County School District remain vigilant in absorbing deep budget cuts that were announced last week by state education officials.

Two years after seeking outside help in choosing a new superintendent, the Forest Municipal School District Board of Trustees will conduct its current search on its own.

25 Years Ago

Sales tax collections for Forest, Morton, Lake and Sebastopol in December 1994 were all up from the same month in 1993, according to figures just released by the State Tax Commission. Forest collected $112,895.66, an increase of $9,305.60.

The fireworks, and even the governor, were in committee rooms this week, as lawmakers put the final touches on spending and money raising bills that will be rolled out for floor votes this week. The big fight is expected to be over Gov. Kirk Fordice’s proposed income tax cut plan. Opponents say it favors the wealthy and gives no break to the poor. They counter that a cut in the sales tax on food would save all Mississippians money.

Kristin Jones of Forest was crowned Miss Morton 1995 during weekend competitions. She also claimed the swimsuit and talent preliminaries. Jones will be Scott County’s only titleholder to advance to the Miss Mississippi pageant this year. She is the daughter of Ronny and Mary Jones and is a junior at the University of Southern Mississippi majoring in business management.

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Theoplis Hayes has worked in the field of law enforcement for the past 31 years. He signed on with the Forest Police Department in September of 1964. Hayes worked with FPD for 24 years and with plans to retire soon, he took a job as manager of Forest Service Center. He later came back to law enforcement when Scott County Sheriff William Richardson offered him the position of deputy.

50 Years Ago

Billy Ray Dill, who starred in football at Forest High, East Central Junior College and Mississippi College, is returning Monday to his high school alma mater as assistant football coach.

The 1970 Heart Sunday appeal in Forest, with the Forest Jaycettes in charge, netted $351.25, according to Jack Calhoun, local Heart Fund chairman.

The Chapel Choir of Forest Baptist Church will present the Folk Musical, “Tell It Like It Is” in their church on Sunday evening, March 1, at 7:00 p.m.

Kim Red, 14, a first-year majorette with the all-superior Forest High School band has been chosen to perform as a majorette with Lions All-State Band.