Highway 35 bridge work suspended

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) continues progress on one infrastructure improvement in Scott County while another has been suspended.

A bridge repair project on State Route 35 over Kansas City Southern Railroad in Scott County was recently let to Gibson and Associates, Inc., for a contract amount of approximately $855,000. The project consists of abrasive blasting, repairing and painting the super structure and other bridge components. The project has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Work recently began on a bridge preservation project on State Route 13 over I-20. The project will consist of cleaning debris from existing caps, replacing existing bearing pads, epoxy repair and bridge deck replacement using hydro-demolition and concrete overlay. Bearing assembly replacement has begun. Work is scheduled to be complete during the summer. The contractor is Gibson and Associates, Inc., with a contract amount of $678,000.