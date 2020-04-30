Highway 35 bridge work suspended

  • 400 reads
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 10:26am

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) continues progress on one  infrastructure improvement in Scott County while another has been suspended.

A bridge repair project on State Route 35 over Kansas City Southern Railroad in Scott County was recently let to Gibson and Associates, Inc., for a contract amount of approximately $855,000. The project consists of abrasive blasting, repairing and painting the super structure and other bridge components. The project has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Work recently began on a bridge preservation project on State Route 13 over I-20. The project will consist of cleaning debris from existing caps, replacing existing bearing pads, epoxy repair and bridge deck replacement using hydro-demolition and concrete overlay. Bearing assembly replacement has begun. Work is scheduled to be complete during the summer. The contractor is Gibson and Associates, Inc., with a contract amount of $678,000.

Social

The Message
God is bigger than your problem! “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble... READ MORE
Forest News
Pleasant Hill News
Ringgold News
Sebastopol News
Thelma Keyes

Obituaries

George Neal Tadlock
George Neal Tadlock, 63, passed away on April 21, 2020. A visitation was held on Friday April 24,... READ MORE
Ruth Speed
Richard Neal “Rick” Lewis
Ovid S. Vickers
Ouida Lowe Mitchell
Bennie M. Ware

Weddings-Birthdays

IT’S A GIRL!
Josh and Courtney Jo Weaver of Nanih Waiya are proud to announce the birth of their daughter,... READ MORE
Smith, Kennedy wedding plans announced
Van Norman, Miles to wed
22ND ANNIVERSARY
Pittman McCurdy to wed
To Wed Sunday

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.