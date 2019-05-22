Hollis nominated for MS GIVE Award

Andre Hollis has been nominated for the 2019 Governor’s Initiative for Volunteer Excellence (GIVE) Award given by Volunteer Mississippi. Hollis received a letter and a certificate from Mississippi’s First Lady, Deborah Bryant, congratulating him on his nomination and thanking him for his “exemplary work as one of Mississippi’s most dedicated citizens.

Hollis was one of 80 individuals and organizations nominated for one of the state’s premier service awards.

Hollis is involved with numerous volunteer programs and is a founding mentor/member of the Bound to Excell Mentoring Program in Scott County. Hollis, a Morton native, serves as the Park Administrator of Roosevelt State Park in Morton.