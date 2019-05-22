Hollis nominated for MS GIVE Award

  • 221 reads
Wed, 05/22/2019 - 10:42am

Andre Hollis has been nominated for the 2019 Governor’s Initiative for Volunteer Excellence (GIVE) Award given by Volunteer Mississippi. Hollis received a letter and a certificate from Mississippi’s First Lady, Deborah Bryant, congratulating him on his nomination and thanking him for his “exemplary work as one of Mississippi’s most dedicated citizens.

Hollis was one of 80 individuals and organizations nominated for one of the state’s premier service awards.

Hollis is involved with numerous volunteer programs and is a founding mentor/member of the Bound to Excell Mentoring Program in Scott County. Hollis, a Morton native, serves as the Park Administrator of Roosevelt State Park in Morton.

Obituaries

Bruce A. Burnham

Bruce A. Burnham was born on Monday, January 8, 1968 in Jackson, MS to his parents Ralph Ruben... READ MORE

Charlie Johnson Montgomery, Jr.
Darris Ray “Tunk” Bryant
CJ Patrick
Vernoy Bott Reynolds
Burma Faye Gunter

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.