Holy Week services continue through Thursday

The annual Holy Week worship celebration kicked off Monday at the Forest United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center. Each year during the week leading up to the observance of Good Friday and Easter Sunday services, the Forest United Methodist Church and Forest Baptist Church host the midday lunch and worship services. This years Holy Week celebration got off to a wonderful start with the celebration this past Monday which offered lunch, music service and featured special guest speaker Rev. Sheldon Thomas, pastor of Little Rock M.B. Church in Forest.

The FUMC family life center was filled with local residents who came together for fellowship and worship during the lunch hour. Many of the attendees have been joining in the Holy Week celebration for years. Estella Smith of Forest said she has been attending the Easter week services for 21 years and believes this year’s celebration got off to a great start. “The Lord sure knows what he is doing here today,” Smith said. “He is present here today and right here with every one of us.”

FUMC hosted the first two lunch services on Monday and Tuesday. The last two services of the Holy Week activities will be held today and Thursday at 11:45 a.m. and will be hosted by Forest Baptist Church in the Trinity Family Life Center. Brother Mark Smith of Forest Presbyterian Church will be the special guest speaker today at 12 p.m., and Brother Andy Boles of Embrace Church will finish out the week as the special guest speaker on Thursday at 12 p.m.

The public is invited to attend and join in the worship celebration. There is a charge of $5, or a donation, for lunch each day. All donations will be accepted for the Forest Aid Fund.