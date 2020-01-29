Horton claims DYW for Scott County

On January 25, 2020, Hannah Grace Horton was named the 2021 Distinguished Young Woman of Scott County. Contestants were awarded a total of $27,350 in cash and college scholarships during a county-wide scholarship program for high school girls held at Forest High School Auditorium.

Horton is the daughter of Cliff and Leigh Ann Horton and is a junior at Scott Central Attendance Center. She will represent Scott County as she travels to Meridian to compete for the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi July 12-18, 2020.

Jocey Bell of Scott Central was named 1st Alternate and winner of the Be Your Best Self Essay Award sponsored by Chris and Jennie Simmons. Horton was named the 2021 Distinguished Young Woman and was awarded the Bella G Self Expression Award, Apex Physical Therapy Physical Fitness Award, and Sebastopol Finance and Weaver Tax Talent Award. Taylor Duncan was named 2nd Alternate and was awarded the Vowell’s Marketplace Scholastic Award and the Spirit Award.

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. The mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, developing their self-confidence and participating in Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school.

National sponsors include Mobile County, City of Mobile, Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Alabama Power Foundation, Wintzell’s Oyster House, Master Boat Builders, Encore Rehabilitation, Evonik, Regions Financial Corporation, Jostens and Alabama Media Group. The 63rd National Finals will take place June 25, 26 and 27, 2020, in Mobile, AL.

For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Tara Principe, National Headquarters Marketing and Communications Director, at 251-438-3621 or Tara@DistinguishedYW.org or visit www.DistinguishedYW.org.