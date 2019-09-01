Hwy. 35 collision results in fatality

On January 5 just before noon, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol were dispatched to a two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred three miles north of Forest on Highway 35. The accident resulted in the death of a Hillsboro man that was driving one of the vehicles.

The wreck included a dually pickup truck that was traveling in the southbound lane, and a late model four door sedan that was traveling in the northbound lane.

Randy Rand of Hillsboro was confirmed by family members as the driver of the sedan that lost his life as a result of the fatal accident.

The wreck occurred at approximately 10:00 a.m. and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Sergeant Andy West of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the two-car accident is still under investigation and the cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

Passers-by that were first on the scene indicated that it was apparent that this was a devastating crash. Dale King of Forest was one of the first people to come upon the wreck and said he knew it was bad as soon as he saw it.

“I topped the hill and all I could see was smoke coming from the vehicles that looked like they had hit head on,” King said. “I ran up as quick as I could to check on the drivers and one of the drivers was fine but it was clear that the second driver was seriously injured and needed immediate medical attention.”

As a result of the crash northbound and south bound traffic had to be diverted off Highway 35 onto detours around the crash site while first responders worked at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not charged, and was treated for minor injuries and released.