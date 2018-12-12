Joan Shepherd is the BeeHive’s resident artist

Joan Shepherd has been putting her imagination to canvases for well over 70 years, and even as she approaches her 90th birthday her love for painting still runs strong. Shepherd is a current resident at the BeeHive Home in Forest and as visitors enter her room it is easy to see what she enjoys doing with her time. Her entry wall is covered with Shepherd originals that easily catch the eye as soon as one enters, and she is still adding to her works every chance she gets.

Shepherd is a New Year’s baby who was born in 1929 when this country was a much different place. Even as her birthday approaches she is still painting beautiful pieces that come from memories captured in her imagination. She does not paint as often as she used to, but when she does put the brush to the canvas, she creates handmade works that capture pictures of life around her.

Shephard said she took up painting because of an accident and the required therapy. “My husband was transferred to Mexico and during that time I was involved in a terrible accident that required me to wear a neck brace and go through daily therapy,” she said. “During that time one of my friends suggested that painting would be a good form of therapy for me to try because I had a wonderful imagination, so that’s when I started and that was about 70 years ago.”

When looking at her work there is no doubt that Shepherd has an immense talent for the arts but she says that she has never considered herself an artist. “I don’t pretend to be an artist I just really love painting,” she said.

Tammy Massey, BeeHive Homes Manager, said that she enjoys seeing the paintings that Shepherd completes because she never knows what she is store for. “She paints anytime she is feeling well and she does not like people seeing her work until it is complete,” said Massey. “She does beautiful work and it is obvious how much she enjoys painting.”

Massey said that show-and-tell time at the BeeHive is always enjoyable especially when Shepherd has finished one of her paintings. “Everyone always enjoys show and tell but it is even better when she has finished one of her paintings and is ready for everyone to see it.”

Shepherd is a native of Union and after marrying her late husband, Ernest Shepherd, they moved quite often for her husbands work. “He started working in the oil fields and worked his way all the way up to the top of the company,” Shepherd said. “We had to move a lot during his time working and after we retired, we decided to purchase a home in Harperville, known as the Hampton House, next door to my sister.”

Massey believes that her painting keeps Shepherd younger than her years. “She is still getting around really good and drives herself places when she needs to and travels to see her daughter in California” she said. “I really believe her art and painting keeps her young at heart.”

Over the last 70 years Shepherd has brought many of her wonderful imaginations to life on numerous canvases, and she expects to continue her painting for many years to come.