Judge orders release of names of Long Term Care Facilities with active cases

As graduation ceremonies wrap up in Scott County residents continued to be warned that the COVID-19 virus is still active, spreading, and dangerous.

Scott County School District seniors graduated on four different days last week and fortunately for the 2020 honorees the weather cooperated and even though their ceremonies were like none other in history, the diplomas they now hold should be cherished as they head out into a pandemic world.

Countywide the new COVID-19 reported cases have been lower in the last week than any time in recent months, however the statewide case number of 498 reported on Monday is the largest number recorded to date.

“Yesterday was the largest number of new cases reported in the state,” Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers said Tuesday morning. “This isn’t over yet. People need to take personal responsibility. Our numbers in Scott County have continued to decline and I firmly believe that is due to wearing of the masks and controlling children being anywhere and everywhere all all the time.”

Chambers added that although some restrictions have been lifted they could just as easily be reinstated.

“Opening up is a two-edge sword,” the mayor said. “Just because things are opening up doesn’t mean you have to go everywhere. If our numbers start going back up, we may have to issue more executive orders.”

In Forest the city run Splash Pad and tennis courts, have already reopened to the public by reservaition only. Chambers said “hopefully” the basketball court will open week.

“As long our numbers stay good we’ll keep them open,” Chamber added, “if our numbers start going back up we’ll shut them down.”

Chambers also said that the annual summer tradition of the Coke and Nabs Party has been cancelled in the city. “If we are careful now, later on maybe we can do things,” the mayor concluded.

Last week after reviewing the recent Hinds County Chancery Court ruling regarding the release of possible protected patient information, the Mississippi Attorney General’s office recommended that the Mississippi State Department of Health release the names of current long-term care facilities that have COVID-19 outbreaks.

In Scott County the LTC outbreaks appear to be under better control than other areas in the state. As of June 2, the last reporting day for LTC facilities, only MS Care Center of Morton and Hudspeth Morton Men’s Group Home were reporting cases. At MS Care Center there had been 15 active employee cases and 14 active resident cases with two resident deaths. At Hudspeth there were three active employee cases. The names of these LTC facilities are posted on the MSDH website and updated weekly.

As of Monday, statewide there were 498 new cases of COVID-19 with 20 additional deaths bringing the state total to 17,768 total cases and 837 deaths. There were 13,356 presumed recoveries.

In Scott County there were 673 positive cases being reported and 12 deaths. That is an increase of 12 cases since the same time last week and no new deaths. As of Tuesday morning Lackey Memorial Hospital CEO Sydney Sawyer reported only one person currently hospitalized with a positive case of coronavirus where the average has been 6-8 daily.

Also on Monday Governor Tate Reeves authorized the reopening of permanent drivers license stations across the state.

“Let’s be honest, they were a mess before,” Reeves said. “The pent-up demand created by the pandemic is only going to make existing problems worse. We think we’ve got a plan in place to make it run as safely and smoothly as possible, but there is a lot of structural work we’ve got to do for a real fix.”

To ensure social distancing protocols, people will be allowed to visit the stations on the day of the week that corresponds with the first letter of their last name. Walk-ins are welcome to visit on “Walk-In Wednesdays.” Here is the daily schedule for visits per last names:

• Monday: A-E

• Tuesday: F-L

• Wednesday: Walk-in Wednesday

• Thursday: M-S

• Friday: T-Z

Reeves strongly encouraged people to wear face coverings, such as cloth masks, when they are inside the stations.

Services available are also limited to reduce the number of people visiting the stations to help limit transmission. The following services will be available at permanent driver license stations:

• CDL Transactions

• Out of State Transfers

• New Credentials

• New Identification Card Credentials

• Security Guard Permits (Wednesdays only)

• Sex Offender Registration

• Permit tests for students

• Reinstatements

• Non-U.S. Citizens

• Ignition-Interlock Restricted Licenses

Providing a technology alternative to minimize person-to-person contact, Mississippians can access services such as renewal and duplicate driver licenses, ID cards, and address changes on the DPS website at driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov.

All road tests for non-commercial drivers are waived until further notice to help reduce the risk of transmission. Minors must submit an affidavit completed by parent or guardian certifying 50 hours of supervised driving time, which are available on the DPS website.

The complete listing of all permanent drivers license stations and additional information regarding the reopenings can be found at dps.ms.gov.