Lackey is true pink for Breast Cancer awareness

For 31 days each October our nation brings into the spotlight breast cancer awareness in an attempt to explain and emphasize the importance of awareness, early detection and treatment. In Scott County, Lackey Memorial Hospital is at the forefront of spreading the word, educating people about breast cancer and acting by offering discounted mammogram screenings all month long.

Lackey has made it a priority to offer patients the opportunity to have the most technologically advanced screenings available at a discounted price in order encourage more people to be proactive in their own healthcare.

The latest research from breastcan-cer.org reports that about one in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. That equates to an estimated 266,120 new cases expected to be diagnosed in 2018 leading to 40,920 deaths.

One of the most important facts to know about breast cancer is; early detection can save your life. “Being proactive in your own healthcare is the first step in the fight against any diagnosis,” said Michea McLemore, Lackey Memorial Hospital Director of Radiology. “We are all so busy that we put things off and, in many cases, medical screenings are one of the things most often put off.”

“As we reiterate Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Lackey, this is the month to think of yourself and take that important first step by scheduling a screening,” she said. Lackey is equipped with one of the most advanced radiology departments available including state-of-the-art digital mammography. Unlike traditional film mammography, digital mammography can result in identifying smaller problem areas and offers patients a faster exam time to fit into their busy day.

The visible presence of breast cancer awareness has steadily grown throughout the first two decades of this century. These days, especially during October, you can find hot-pink reminders everywhere from hospitals to professional sporting events and all the way down to junior high football games right here in Scott County.

The growing visualization, continued education and stressing the importance of annual screenings and early detection have helped with decreasing the incidence rate in the U.S. Lackey has been, and remains to be, a very active leader in working with the community to spread breast cancer awareness and urging everyone to be proactive in the fight against breast cancer.

Lackey is the only hospital in Scott County to offer mammographs and has earned the American College of Radiology Accreditation in mammography. The ACR accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety and is only awarded to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards.

“To achieve this accreditation, our facility’s personnel qualifications, equipment requirements, quality assurance, and quality control procedures have gone through a rigorous annual review process and we have met the specific qualifications,” McLemore said.

Lackey Radiologic Technologist Clara Embrey performs numerous x-ray procedures daily. These procedures include Computer Tomography (CT scan) and X-ray, but her main area of focus is Mammography.

Strict requirements mandate that mammographers must be registered technologists and having earned her associates degree in Radiologic Technology, Embrey not only meets those standards, she exceeds them. She utilizes her education and 22 years of experience in being caring and very thorough when performing every mammograph.

“Clara has been performing mammograms since 1996 and she does not realize what an asset she is to the Radiology Team,” said McLemore. “Her true concern for her patients’ health and well-being is abundantly clear everyday.”

“The most important fact know about breast cancer is that early detection absolutely saves lives,” Embrey said. “Being proactive about your health by getting annual screenings as part of your preventative healthcare is so important and could be the key to saving your life.”

In addition to scheduling yearly screenings anyone can perform self-checks constantly in the privacy of their own home. If you believe that you have found something it is time to take immediate action.

Embrey urges anyone that believes they have found something to take action rather than doing nothing at all. “If you have found something yourself, go directly to your health care provider as soon as possible,” she said.

Lackey is offering a 20 percent discount on all breast cancer screenings throughout the month of October. People can also become self-aware of the information that is really being stressed during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Knowing this information can truly make all the difference. The imperative messages include:

• Know your risk — talk to your family to learn about your family health history, talk to your doctor about your personal risk of breast cancer.

• Get screened — ask your doctor which screening tests are right for you if you are at a higher risk, have a mammogram every year starting at age 40 if you are at average risk, have a clinical breast exam at least every three years starting at age 20 and every year starting at age 40.

• Know what is normal for you — see your health care provider if you notice any of these breast changes: lump, hard knot or thickening inside the breast or underarm area; swelling, warmth, redness or darkening of the breast; change in the size or shape of the breast; dimpling or puckering of the skin; itchy, scaly sore or rash on the nipple; pulling in of your nipple or other parts of the breast; nipple discharge that starts suddenly; new pain in one spot that does not go away.

• Make healthy lifestyle choices — maintain a healthy weight, add exercise into your routine, limit alcohol intake, limit menopausal hormone use, breastfeed if you can.

If anyone has any questions or needs any additional information they are urged to contact Lackey Memorial Hospital Radiology Department.