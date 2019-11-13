The late Madison “Madi” McDill honored in Sebastopol

Over the preceding two weeks Madison “Madi” McDill was remembered and honored by Sebastopol Attendance Center and had a new Sebastopol street named in her honor as Madi McDill Drive was officially unveiled this past Sunday.

During the week leading up to, and during the Sebastopol’s game against Leake County, McDill was honored at the school and on the football field with the “S” at midfield painted purple in her honor.

Members of the football team, cheerleading squad, band and fans all wore purple in honor of the young lady that still weighs heavy on many hearts throughout Scott County.

On December 29, 2018, while traveling with her family on Highway 35 in Forest, their vehicle was struck by a pickup truck at the intersection in front of Walmart. The 11-year-old Madi and her grandmother, Connie Phillips, were killed as a result of the accident, and the driver of the truck is awaiting trial on two counts of Aggravated DUI Causing Death of Another.

Since the December 2018 accident, there has been an outpouring of support for the McDill family, and members of the Sebastopol Football team approached head coach Nicky Mooney with their idea to honor Madi and her family.

“We have some great leaders on our football team, and a few of them approached me with the idea to honor Madi during the Leake County game,” Mooney said. “We took the idea to our principal and the McDill family and everyone was 100 percent behind this idea. These young men headed up the effort to raise the money for this event, and his was completely player driven.

“As a football coach I want to win games but I want to be a part of creating better young men, and seeing what these young men did is one of the proudest moments as a coach,” Mooney added.

Madi, and her family were honored at the school’s pep rally on November 1, and before the game that night. There was a sea of purple, Madi’s favorite color, in the stands, and purple balloons were released in her remembrance.

On Sunday the McDill’s, and their daughter, were again honored when the new street bearing her name was unveiled just outside of Sebastopol. Madi McDill Drive was officially named in her honor by developer D.J. Fanguy who said he wants this special young lady to always be remembered.

“Chad McDill and I have been friends since we were kids, and Madi was just like one of my own daughters.” Fanguy said. “I wanted to do something in her memory, and I decided to name this drive after her because I don’t want her to ever be forgotten.”

The new road bearing Madi’s name is located off of Crossroads Road, which is approximately a mile out of Sebastopol on Highway 492.

Madi’s family said they have been truly moved by the support of their community and so many across Scott County, and they know that Madi is smiling down from heaven.