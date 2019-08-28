LB Nation takes over Rocks Bottom for memorial ride

Saturday was a special day for the more than 400 friends and family who came out to celebrate the life and memories of Lane Bailey at the 3rd Annual Lane Bailey Memorial Ride. Speaking with those who knew him best, it’s clear that Bailey was immensely loved by family, friends and members of the community. In his short 18 years, Bailey had touched the lives and made an impact on scores of people.

In the early morning hours of November 20, 2016, Bailey and a passenger were traveling east on Interstate 20, to go hunting when they were involved in the one-vehicle accident in the Pelahatchie area. During the accident, Bailey was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was a junior at Morton High School, and a two-sport standout athlete in football and baseball at the time of his death.

The Bailey family, MHS and the community of Morton deeply mourned the loss of the young man so many still have fond memories of. Not long after the accident, his brother James made the decision to ensure that Lane’s name and memory would continue to live. In 2017, he and his wife, Ciera, worked with family, friends and MHS to create the Lane Bailey Memorial Athletic Scholarship which is awarded to a MHS senior who will move on to play college athletics.

In order to raise the money for the scholarship fund, the husband and wife team conceptualized the Lane Bailey Memorial Ride. The first annual ride was held in August 2017, and is held each year during the month of August at Rocks Bottom Outdoor Park in the Ringgold Community north of Forest.

“Me and my wife wanted to do something to keep my brother’s name going,” the Bailey said. “Riding four-wheelers and mud riding has always been big with our group so we put the two together and started the Lane Bailey Memorial Ride to raise money for the scholarship fund.”

The ride brings together ATV and UTV enthusiasts from all over Mississippi to celebrate the life, mourn the passing and talk about the memories of Lane. The memorial ride was well attended starting with the inaugural ride, and this year’s third annual ride had 415 attendees and raised over $8,000.

After we came up with the mud ride, we had to find a place to have it every year, and the easy choice was here at Rocks Bottom,” Bailey said. “It’s right here close and this is a place where we all enjoyed coming so it worked out. The first year we had hundreds of riders and raised over $1,000 for the scholarship and it has only grown every year.”

Bailey said that because of all the people who cared for Lane, setting up the memorial ride was not hard work. “When we started putting everything together, we had so many people that wanted to help and be a part of this so it really took on a life of itself and kind of created what we call LB Nation. Because of all the help and support it really took very little effort from us.

“Seeing how the school and the community have came together to help keep this ride going has really been amazing,” Bailey added. “It has been a moving experience to go to the school each year and award a student with a scholarship in my brother’s honor. Our family has worked with the school and the community to do everything we can to keep the memory of Lane alive, and everyone as done an amazing job.”

On the day of the ride, people starting arriving and offloading their toys early for a full day of activities. The family had a central tent set up with t-shirts, drink huggers and bumper stickers available. There were also raffles that would give the winner either a gun, a tree stand, a cooler, or a television.

Directly behind the main tent is where the grills were set up to cook the food for all the hungry riders. And at 3:00 p.m. the live music started. The whole day was planned out and included activities for kids and adults alike.

During this year’s event there was another member of the community in need of help, and the LB Nation was more than willing to do its part. Chris Leach recently underwent lung transplant surgery, and for every bumper sticker sold at the memorial event the family donated one dollar to the Leach family.

The Baileys said that they are thankful for the support they receive to make the memorial ride a success each year. “We have such great support for this event and are so very thankful to those who come on board as sponsors.”

“When people really care about someone it does not take a lot to get them to come together and honor them,” said Miles Porter, Betty Mae Jack Middle School principal. “I had the honor of coaching Lane and he was special. He was an extremely talented athlete, but he was even a better young man and that is what everyone here today will be celebrating and remembering.”

Lane Bailey’s legacy at MHS lives on as well. Every student athlete that receives the Lane Bailey Memorial Scholarship takes a piece of that legacy with them as they move on to the college fields and courts which is the exact dream Lane was pursuing.

His athletic ability and achievements at MHS have been honored by his number 8 being retired in both football and baseball. The very first thing you see when you enter the MHS fieldhouse is a life-sized mural of Lane is his Morton Panther football uniform.

Lane’s brother has made it possible for those who knew him to come together once a year to celebrate a life that was taken from them far too soon. While Lane may be gone in body, his brother says he feels his presence each year at the memorial ride.

“I know he is not actually here in person with us right now, but there is no doubt he is here,” Bailey said. “That is one of the reasons I knew we had to do all this, to keep his name and his memory alive. Every year when we have this ride, or when I go to the school to give out the scholarship, I feel my brother standing there right beside me and I know he is happy with what we have done in his honor.”