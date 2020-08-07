The Board of Directors of Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. continued its tradition of awarding scholarships to students who have prepared themselves in the academic and community services areas this week.

The Foundation, which is headquartered in Forest, has provided services to the community for 10 years next August. Constance Slaughter-Harvey is the founder, and Constance Olivia Burwell is the co-founder. Scholarships have been awarded since the inception of the program in 2011. This year, six students received a $1,000 scholarship to attend colleges of their choice.

Awardees are:

• Tashera Beamon. Beamon is a Forest High School graduate who will attend East Central Community College. She plans to major in Psychology and later attend the University of Southern Mississippi. Beamon is the 2020 Olivia Kelley Slaughter Memorial Scholarship recipient.

• Olivia Mosley. Mosley graduated from Pearl High School and plans to attend Stillman College. She plans to major in Biological Science. Mosley is the 2020 Aura-Neeley Gary Memorial Scholarship recipient.

• Davaughn Spann. Spann graduated from Morton High School and will attend East Central Community College. He plans to major in Computer Systems Networks and Telecommunications. Spann is the 2020 W.L. Slaughter Memorial Academic and Athletic Scholarship recipient.

• Jody Matheny, Jr. Matheny graduated from Scott Central High School and will attend East Central Community College. He plans to major in Diesel Technology. Matheny is the 2020 Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation Scholarship recipient.

• Myla Sanders. Sanders graduated from Lake High School and will attend East Central Community College. She plans to major in Liberal Arts and Surgical Technology. Sanders is the 2020 Gary & Slaughter Memorial Scholarship recipient.

• JiKori James. James graduated from Pearl High School and will attend Wallace State Community College. He plans to major in Psychology. James is the 2020 Theaodis Gary Sr. Memorial Scholarship recipient.

“We salute all awardees and commend them for preparing to face the real world. We salute these scholars for their academic excellence and commitment to serving others. Truly these Legacy Changes Agents are empowering themselves and their respective communities. Join us in applauding these young leaders,” Slaughter-Harvey said.