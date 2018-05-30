Local auctioneers elected to serve MAA

Weaver wins championship

There was a lot of fast talking going on at the Mississippi Auctioneers Association annual convention and bid calling championships April 29.

When the final gavel fell, Courtney Jo Hollingsworth Weaver took home the top honor as the 2018 Mississippi State Champion Auctioneer. Henry Redmond of Poplarville finished as Reserve Champion and Eric Rogers of Perkinston was awarded the distinction of Mississippi Rookie Auctioneer Champion.

Weaver was presented with a plaque and entry to the International Auctioneer Championship at the National Auctioneers Association Conference and Show to be held in Jacksonville, Fl. in July. Rogers also received a plaque and Redmond received a certificate. The three contestants competed for the titles with other auctioneers from around the state in front of a panel of judges scored on introduction, ability to engage the audience, use of hand gestures and body language, speed and rhythm of chant, use of eye contact, knowledge of the items to be auctioned and overall presentation.

This year, auctioneers raised hundreds of dollars to be donated to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson. The competition took place at the Mississippi Auctioneers Association’s annual conference held in D’Iberville.

Weaver and Brett Hollingsworth, both of Hollingsworth Enterprises, Inc., Forest, were each unanimously re-elected to serve again as officers of the MAA. Weaver was re-elected by members to serve a third term as the Association’s president for 2018. Hollingsworth was again appointed to a third term as the organization’s secretary/treasurer. Hollingsworth and Weaver are the son and daughter of Corbert and Kathy Hollingsworth of Forest.

Redmond was re-elected as vice-president. Eric Rogers of Perkinston was elected to the Association’s Board of Directors.

The annual conference is the most anticipated event of the MAA’s year, as auction professionals across the state gather together to hear world class guest speakers, network with like-minded professionals, elect officers and directors, attend and compete in the spectacular bid-calling competition and fundraiser.

For more information about the Mississippi Auctioneers Association, visit mississippiauctioneers.org.

Pictured from left, Henry Redmond, Vice President; Courtney Jo Weaver, President and State Champion Auctioneer; Brett Hollingsworth, Secretary/Treasurer; Eric Rogers, Director