Local churches come together for Holy Week services

In the lead up to Easter Sunday, two Forest churches are in final preparations for their annual Holy Week celebrations that will begin April 15. Forest Baptist Church and Forest United Methodist Church will come together next week for services in preparation for the observance of Good Friday and Easter. Each church will take its turn hosting two Holy Week services heading into Good Friday and Easter Sunday services. All Holy Week services will include guest speakers, music services and a fellowship meal. The public is invited and encouraged to join in the week long celebration.

The Holy Week celebration will begin Monday and continue through next Thursday and the services will be held during the lunch hour. Each service will be preceded by a fellowship lunch before the guest speaker begins.

Rev. Sheldon Thomas, pastor of Little Rock M.B. Church, of Forest will serve as the featured speaker during the luncheon service at noon on Monday at the Forest United Methodist Church’s family life center.

Rev. Shirley Wilder, pastor of Lynn Chapel United Methodist Church, of Forest will be the featured speaker for the service at noon on Tuesday, at Forest United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center.

On April 17, the Holy Week activities will move to Forest Baptist Church’s Trinity Family Life Center. Bro. Mark Smith of Forest Presbyterian Church, will serve as the guest speaker at noon.

The Holy Week celebration programs will conclude with the service at noon on April 18, at Forest Baptist Church with Bro. Andy Boles of Embrace Church, of Forest serving as the guest speaker.

Forest Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Joe Pate is coordinating the Holy Week programs this year and is looking forward to being part of the annual Christian celebration. “We will have four services on topics dealing with, and leading up to, Easter Sunday,” Pate said. “We have a wonderful lineup of guest speakers for this year’s Holy Week events and everyone is invited to come join in the Holy Week celebration, so please come and join us.”

During the events Monday through Thursday lunch will be served 11:45 a.m. prior to the days guest speaker. There will be a charge of $5, or a donation, for lunch at each days event. All donations will be accepted for the Forest Aid Fund.

“Holy Week services are open to the public each year. As Christians we come together to celebrate the resurrection of Christ at Easter,” Dr. Pate said. “The resurrection is the central truth that Jesus rose from the dead overcoming sin and the grave.”

The churches will conclude the Holy Week annual Easter services with their own respective services on Easter Sunday, April 21, at Forest United Methodist Church and the Forest Baptist Church.