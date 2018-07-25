Local MDOT employee goes above and beyond the call of duty

Heroes come in all forms. Some wear capes. Some don suits of armor. Some even work for the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Keith Herrington, a District 5 maintenance worker in Kalem, thought he was reporting for a typical day of work. His regular maintenance tasks include installing culverts, patching highways or picking up litter.

Herrington’s favorite thing about his job is the ability to do something different every day. He especially enjoys bush hogging.

One morning in March, two MDOT workers, Herrington and Marvin Lindsey, were picking up trash along Interstate 20. Herrington and Lindsey saw a dim light shining from the woods off the shoulder of the road. As they approached, the two MDOT workers discovered a stranded biker with his left leg trapped beneath his motorcycle.

Herrington knew the man needed medical assistance immediately. Lindsey stayed with the biker to keep him awake while Herrington waited for emergency responders to arrive.

“We actually went a day early. We were just lucky to have seen him,” explained Herrington.

Herrington said they usually do litter runs each Thursday, but fortunately this week they went out a day sooner.

“I don’t think anyone would have seen him — maybe an 18-wheeler — at night. He was hurting so bad, all he was doing was hollering. We just happened to be there at the right time. It was like the Lord pointed our eyes that way,” said Herrington.

The biker wrecked about 40 yards off the road. It appeared he had been there for quite some time.

“That’s the first time anything like that had happened to me. If something had been on the median, like trash or something, we wouldn’t have been looking out there. It’s like it was meant to be.”

Herrington and Lindsey were honored at a recent meeting of the Mississippi Transportation Commission (MTC) for their heroic efforts.

“I was just doing my job. Anybody would have done the same,” Herrington said when asked why they waited so long to notify supervisors of the incident.

“These are the kind of employees we have at MDOT,” said Commissioner Dick Hall, Central Transportation District and chair, MTC. “They go above and beyond the call of duty to help their fellow Mississippians.”

“I’m just proud we saved his life — I don’t consider us heroes,” said Herrington. “We were just doing what we usually do.”